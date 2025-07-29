Gyeongsang National University makes push to draw more international students
Gyeongsang National University (GNU) aims to attract more international students by establishing a Korean language center in Vietnam and introducing a degree program specifically designed for international students in 2026.
The university announced Tuesday that it held the opening ceremony for the GNU Korean Language Education Center in Hanoi.
The center will offer Korean language classes and assistance for students who wish to later apply to a Korean university.
The university added that it wishes to invite various research students and those interested in studying areas in high demand by companies in South Gyeongsang.
During the university's visit to Hanoi, it also participated in the "Study in Korea" fair hosted by the Hanoi Korean Language Education Center, which took place on Saturday and Sunday.
A total of 71 universities and local governments set up booths at the fair to promote studying in Korea, with Gyeongsang National University offering consultations to around 350 prospective students.
According to the university, many students expressed interest in its aerospace, materials engineering, and life science programs, and also inquired about scholarships and support programs for international students.
Another key aspect the university promoted during the fair is the Department of Global Open Major, offering an interdisciplinary curriculum.
The undergraduate department will accept its inaugural class starting the 2026 academic year, with only foreign nationals allowed to apply.
Although few details about the program have been released, the university aims to have around 100 students in the first year.
"The study abroad fair in Vietnam and the opening of the GNU Korean Language Education Center are both key to our university inviting international students," said Oh Jae-sin, dean of the university's Office of International Affairs. "We will do our best to expand our strategic partnership and overseas education hubs, creating an educational system that allows global talent to grow in our society."
