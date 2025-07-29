Kimchi stew for 3,000 won? A nonprofit keeps the dish affordable.
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 12:16
LEE TAE-HEE
At Youth Mungan restaurants, kimchi jjigae (stew) cost just 3,000 won ($2) back in 2017 — and it still costs the same today.
Meals today are easily over 10,000 won, but there are still ways to have a fulfilling meal for a low price. For those living in the greater Seoul area, various Youth Mungan branches offer hearty and affordable meals to young adults.
The Youth Mungan Social Cooperative, a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by Catholic priest Lee Mun-su, operates five Youth Mungan restaurants in greater Seoul that collectively saw 188,458 customers in 2024.
The cooperative aims to feed young adults, and although there is no age-verification process, the branches are typically found near university neighborhoods.
The Youth Mungan Ewha Womans University branch in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, is located in a small alley just a minute or two away from the university's main gate.
Customers collect the 3,000-won kimchi jjigae in a pot from the counter and heat it up on a portable gas stove at their table. Despite the low cost, each portion of kimchi jjigae is more than enough for one, with plenty of kimchi, some tofu and even generous amounts of pork as toppings. Visitors can take as much rice and kongnamul muchim, or seasoned bean sprout, at a self-service bar.
Customers can also add more tofu, fish cakes, spam and ramyeon noodles for 1,000 won each. More pork can be added for 2,000 won, and a fried egg for 500 won.
"I live nearby, so I sometimes come for lunch or dinner," said a 23-year-old Ewha Womans University student, surnamed Kim. "I also eat at the university cafeteria often, but I come here once in a while because it's only 3,000 won and conveniently located."
Serving kimchi jjigae for just 3,000 won is not easy in this economy, but Youth Mungan has made it possible through donations and volunteers. They use Jongga kimchi, which is donated directly by the food manufacturer Daesang. In 2024, Daesang gifted 21 tons of kimchi to the cooperative and continues to donate every year.
People also volunteer at the restaurant by doing the dishes or serving food. Individual donations are also accepted through donation boxes or the cooperative's website.
Rent, a major expense for most restaurants, is not an issue for several Youth Mungan branches. The Nakseongdae branch in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, operates out of a space that is provided for free.
The Nakseongdae branch is bustling as it is located in the Seoul National University neighborhood. Despite having newly opened on July 4, all seats, except for occasional tables of four, were packed with customers enjoying their kimchi jjigae last Friday.
Visitors are occasionally surprised with extra sides, such as donated packs of gim (dried seaweed). Customers are asked to take no more than one pack each so that many can enjoy with their meal.
The Nakseongdae location is one of two branches that train and hire those with intellectual disabilities as staff. Prospective employees go through a five-month training program at the Dongdaemun Community Welfare Center before they are placed at either the Nakseongdae branch or the Daehakro branch in Jongno District, central Seoul. Six people from the training program are currently employed at Nakseongdae, and 10 are currently employed at Daehakro.
Apart from the Ewha, Nakseongdae and Daehakro branches, there are two others: the Jeongneung branch in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, and the Ansan branch in Ansan, Gyeonggi.
Youth Mungan branches serve cheap meals and support good causes, but they aren't the only places offering low-cost options to people on tight budgets.
Since 2011, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has been designating certain businesses as "good price businesses" for offering products and services at a low price.
As of July, there are 10,998 good price businesses. To be selected, businesses must offer products or services at a price lower than the average price of other establishments in the neighborhood, and they can maintain their status if their prices remain lower than average for the last two years.
They must also meet sanitation requirements and contribute to the local community by volunteering, donating or accepting payments in community currency, which can only be used at small, local businesses.
These affordable establishments can be found by inputting the Korean term for "good price business," or chakhan gagyeog eopso, on Kakao Map, Naver Map or TMAP. The full list is also available on the Interior Ministry website.
Designated restaurants include Recker Huhns in Gwanak District, which sells half a fried chicken for 6,500 won, Babboda Noodles in Seodaemun District, which sells janchi guksu (wheat flour noodles) for 4,500 won and Ttatteuthan Babsang Hongje, also in Seodaemun District, which sells kimchi jjigae for 3,000 won.
