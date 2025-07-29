SeoulArts appoints professor Chang Ji-hun as 15th president
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:43
- LEE TAE-HEE
Seoul Institute of the Arts (SeoulArts) announced on Tuesday that it appointed professor Chang Ji-hun as the university's 15th president.
President Chang's term will start on Aug. 1 and run for three years.
President Chang graduated from the university's associate's program in broadcasting in 1992, then earned a bachelor's in broadcasting at Northern Michigan University. He earned a master's in film and TV production at Boston University in 1998 and a doctoral degree from Hongik University in fine arts in 2008.
He has also been teaching as a professor at SeoulArts' School of Film and Media Arts since 2003, and served as the university's vice president of student affairs between 2010 and 2012. Between 2014 and 2017, he took on the role of the university's vice president of planning and acted as vice president of academic affairs in 2022 and 2023.
