 SeoulArts appoints professor Chang Ji-hun as 15th president
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

SeoulArts appoints professor Chang Ji-hun as 15th president

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:43
Seoul Institute of the Arts' 15th president Chang Ji-hun [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS]

Seoul Institute of the Arts' 15th president Chang Ji-hun [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS]

 
Seoul Institute of the Arts (SeoulArts) announced on Tuesday that it appointed professor Chang Ji-hun as the university's 15th president.
 
President Chang's term will start on Aug. 1 and run for three years.  
 
President Chang graduated from the university's associate's program in broadcasting in 1992, then earned a bachelor's in broadcasting at Northern Michigan University. He earned a master's in film and TV production at Boston University in 1998 and a doctoral degree from Hongik University in fine arts in 2008.  
 
He has also been teaching as a professor at SeoulArts' School of Film and Media Arts since 2003, and served as the university's vice president of student affairs between 2010 and 2012. Between 2014 and 2017, he took on the role of the university's vice president of planning and acted as vice president of academic affairs in 2022 and 2023.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea SeoulArts Seoul Institute of the Arts

More in K-campus

SeoulArts appoints professor Chang Ji-hun as 15th president

Gyeongsang National University makes push to draw more international students

Studying in Korea? You could be the JoongAng Daily's next university ambassador.

Gov't adds 32 universities to orientation program helping int'l students adapt to Korean life

Kimchi stew for 3,000 won? A nonprofit keeps the dish affordable.

Related Stories

SeoulArts to begin accepting applications from international students

ScreaM Records signs MOU with Seoul Institute of the Arts' School of Music

SeoulArts hosts first-ever campus tour for international students ahead of 2025 admissions

Korea's universities welcome 2025 intake

Students at Seoul Institute of the Arts have their bases covered
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)