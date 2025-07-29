 Studying in Korea? You could be the JoongAng Daily's next university ambassador.
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 14:06
A poster for the University Ambassadors program [K-CAMPUS]

K-campus is accepting applications for the fourth edition Korea JoongAng Daily University Ambassadors program, which invites international students to create content about campus life.
 
The program will run between September and next January. Participants will write about their experience studying and living in Korea for K-campus' website and create videos for K-campus' social media, as well as their own.
 

All international students attending universities in Korea are eligible to join the program. Applications will be accepted via the K-campus website until Aug. 11. Students will then undergo an online interview before the final selections are announced.
 
Participants will be offered various benefits such as priority invitations to attend programs organized by K-campus and company tours.
 
K-campus has been running the University Ambassadors program on a biannual basis since February of last year. The third edition finished this month, with 27 students from 16 countries participating. 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
