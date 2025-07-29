North Korea increases imports of beach resort goods as part of tourism revival drive
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 18:01 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 18:29
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
North Korea is quietly rebuilding its coastal tourism industry by sharply increasing imports of Chinese resort goods this year in what appears to be a renewed push to draw foreign visitors and hard currency to its struggling economy.
Pyongyang imported $207,800 worth of beach parasols from China between January and June, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs. That figure is 47 times higher than during the same period last year and 11 times the average from the pre-pandemic years of 2017 to 2019, Japanese daily Nikkei reported Tuesday.
The data also showed that imports of items categorized as “water park amusement equipment” — believed to include water slides and swimming pool facilities — totaled $2.18 million, marking the first time since 2015 that Pyongyang has imported such goods from China.
The spike in imports appears to be linked to the recent opening of a large-scale resort project on North Korea's east coast, the report said.
The Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone, located in Kangwon Province, was officially completed last month. It features a beach, sports and entertainment facilities, as well as hotels and guesthouses that can accommodate up to 20,000 people, according to the state's mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun.
"The Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area should play a leading role in establishing the tourist culture" of North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency quoted North Korean leader Kim as saying at the resort's inauguration ceremony.
Kim reportedly also said the project will help revitalize the region and contribute to the country’s overall economic growth.
The Nikkei suggested that North Korea likely aims to attract foreign tourists — particularly from Russia — to earn hard currency, as traditional sources of foreign income remain constrained by international sanctions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who visited North Korea from July 11 to 13, told reporters after meeting Kim that he hoped tourism between the two countries would expand.
“Our North Korean friends have expressed interest in having more Russians at the wonderful resort of Wonsan and other resorts in North Korea,” Lavrov said.
Russian media have reported that a direct passenger flight route between Vladivostok and Wonsan is under consideration.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN JEE-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)