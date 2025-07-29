Seoul asks Pyongyang to contact them over dead North Korean discovered in Incheon
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 13:49
South Korea on Tuesday asked North Korea to contact the South through inter-Korean communication channels if it intends to retrieve the body of a man believed to be a North Korean national discovered along South Korea's west coast last month.
The Unification Ministry said in a public statement on Tuesday that South Korean authorities "found the body on June 21 on the shore of Seokmo Island in Incheon’s Ganghwa County and placed it at a nearby hospital."
The ministry identified the deceased as Ko Song-chol, born on Oct. 20, 1988, based on a temporary identification certificate found on the body.
It said Ko was believed to be a farm laborer living in Gangbuk-ri, Kumchon County, North Hwanghae Province. His belongings included a padded military uniform and a badge.
"In the spirit of humanitarianism and fraternal love, we intend to return the body and belongings to your side at 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 through Panmunjom," the ministry said. "We request that you communicate your position as soon as possible through the inter-Korean communication line."
Panmunjom is a small village located on the border between the two Koreas. It serves as a site for inter-Korean dialogue and houses the Joint Security Area, where both sides have occasionally held talks, exchanged remains or carried out personnel transfers under tight military oversight.
The ministry explained that it had already attempted to notify Pyongyang through the United Nations Command but had received no response. With the inter-Korean communication line currently severed, it issued the message publicly through the press.
"If North Korea does not retrieve the body, South Korea will cremate it as an unclaimed body in accordance with domestic procedures," a ministry official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)