More in North Korea

Trump willing to engage in dialogue with North's leader despite rebuff from Kim Yo-jong

Unification minister says he would recommend 'adjusting' upcoming South Korea-U.S. drills

South 'closely observing' North's position after Kim Yo-jong statement rejecting inter-Korea talks

Despite South's policy gestures, North not interested in engaging with South, leader's sister says

Russia to launch first Moscow-Pyongyang direct flights in decades: Report