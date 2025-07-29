Trump willing to engage in dialogue with North's leader despite rebuff from Kim Yo-jong
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 10:26
U.S. President Donald Trump still expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to achieve denuclearization on Monday, following Kim's sister Kim Yo-jong's statement dismissing the possibility of denuclearization talks between the North and the United States.
“If the U.S. fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK-U.S. meeting will remain as a 'hope' of the U.S. side,” Kim Yo-jong said in the English statement released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"I do not want to deny the fact that the personal relationship between the head of our state and the present U.S. president is not bad," said Kim Yo-jong.
"However, if the personal relations between the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. are to serve the purpose of denuclearization, it can be interpreted as nothing but a mockery of the other party.
“The recognition of the irreversible position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state and the hard fact that its capabilities and geopolitical environment have radically changed should be a prerequisite for predicting and thinking everything in the future,” she said.
“Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state, which was established along with the existence of a powerful nuclear deterrent and fixed by the supreme law reflecting the unanimous will of all the DPRK people will be thoroughly rejected,” Kim Yo-jong warned.
“There should be a minimum judgment to admit that it is by no means beneficial to each other for the two countries possessed of nuclear weapons to go in a confrontational direction, and if so, it would be advisable to seek another way of contact on the basis of such new thinking."
After Kim Yo-jong’s statement was released, the White House said in a comment to Reuters that Trump is still committed to meeting with Kim Jong-un as he was during his first term in office.
“The president retains those objectives and remains open to engaging with Leader Kim to achieve a fully denuclearized North Korea,” a White House official said to Reuters.
