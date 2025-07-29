 'Art of the Deal' forum to address Korea-U. S. future
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

'Art of the Deal' forum to address Korea-U. S. future

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 05:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


The invoice that U.S. President Donald Trump has presented to Korea is proving far steeper than anticipated. From a 25 percent reciprocal tariff to increased pressure on defense cost-sharing and even troop reductions, his demands extend well beyond diplomacy and security into Korea’s core industries. 
 
John Hamre, CSIS president

John Hamre, CSIS president

 
Wi Sung-lac, national security adviser.

Wi Sung-lac, national security adviser.

 
James Mattis, former U.S. secretary of defense.

James Mattis, former U.S. secretary of defense.

 
Yet, the first Korea-U.S. summit under the new administration — one that could be pivotal in resolving a host of pressing bilateral issues — has yet to be concretely scheduled.
 
The geopolitical environment surrounding the Korean Peninsula is no less challenging. Hopes for a return to the “bromance” of Trump’s first term with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been dashed, with Pyongyang remaining unresponsive and dialogue stalled. Meanwhile, U.S.-China tensions continue to escalate over tariffs and Taiwan.
 
With the 70-year-old Korea-U.S. alliance at a critical juncture, the JoongAng Ilbo will co-host the JoongAng-CSIS Forum 2025 in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Korea Peace Foundation and JTBC.
 
Kelly Ann Shaw, former deputy director of the White House National Economic Council.

Kelly Ann Shaw, former deputy director of the White House National Economic Council.

 
Yoon Young-kwan, former minister of foreign affairs and trade.

Yoon Young-kwan, former minister of foreign affairs and trade.

Titled “Art of the Deal: New Opportunities for Korea-U.S. Cooperation,” the forum will bring together leading figures in diplomacy, national security and trade from both countries, including current and former senior government officials. Held as part of the JoongAng Ilbo’s 60th anniversary, this forum will offer meaningful insight into the future of Korea-U. S relations. 
 
Date : Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. 
Time: From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Venue: Dynasty Hall, The Shilla Hotel, Seoul
 
Speakers (United States): Victor Cha, CSIS senior vice president; John Hamre, CSIS president; Mark Lippert, former U.S. ambassador to Korea; Timothy Martin, The Wall Street Journal Korea bureau chief ; James Mattis, former U.S. secretary of defense; Robert Porter, former White House staff secretary; Kelly Ann Shaw, former deputy director of the White House National Economic Council. 
 
Speakers (Korea): Kim Sung-han, former national security adviser; Bark Tae-ho, former minister of trade; Song Min-soon, former minister of foreign affairs and trade; Shin Jung-seung, former ambassador to China; Wi Sung-lac, national security adviser; Yoon Young-kwan, former minister of foreign affairs and trade; Lee Jae-min, dean of the Seoul National University School of Law; Lee Ha-kyung, senior columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo; Hong Seok-hyun, JoongAng Holdings chairman, Hong Hyun-ik, chair of the foreign and security affairs subcommittee of the State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee. 
 
 
Please scan the QR code to access the registration page.

Please scan the QR code to access the registration page.

 
tags JoongAng CSIS Froum CSIS Korea Peace Foundation JoongAng Ilbo Art of the Deal

More in Politics

'Art of the Deal' forum to address Korea-U. S. future

Reform Party office raid renews accusations of politicized special counsel probes

Top office to host Liberation Day ceremony with invites for every ex-president — almost

DP proposes bill on stablecoins in move to realize Lee campaign pledge

Trump won't 'idly stand by' if Yoon is unfairly prosecuted, warns former White House adviser

Related Stories

JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum 2020 to discuss the Korea-U.S. alliance in the Biden era

JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum to cover 'The Polycrisis in 2024'

JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum 2022 on the Korea-U.S. Alliance in Turbulent Times

JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum 2021 to discuss Korea's global strategy

Forum discusses U.S-China rivalry, North in an election year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)