'Art of the Deal' forum to address Korea-U. S. future

The invoice that U.S. President Donald Trump has presented to Korea is proving far steeper than anticipated. From a 25 percent reciprocal tariff to increased pressure on defense cost-sharing and even troop reductions, his demands extend well beyond diplomacy and security into Korea’s core industries.Yet, the first Korea-U.S. summit under the new administration — one that could be pivotal in resolving a host of pressing bilateral issues — has yet to be concretely scheduled.The geopolitical environment surrounding the Korean Peninsula is no less challenging. Hopes for a return to the “bromance” of Trump’s first term with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been dashed, with Pyongyang remaining unresponsive and dialogue stalled. Meanwhile, U.S.-China tensions continue to escalate over tariffs and Taiwan.With the 70-year-old Korea-U.S. alliance at a critical juncture, the JoongAng Ilbo will co-host the JoongAng-CSIS Forum 2025 in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Korea Peace Foundation and JTBC.Titled “Art of the Deal: New Opportunities for Korea-U.S. Cooperation,” the forum will bring together leading figures in diplomacy, national security and trade from both countries, including current and former senior government officials. Held as part of the JoongAng Ilbo’s 60th anniversary, this forum will offer meaningful insight into the future of Korea-U. S relations.Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Dynasty Hall, The Shilla Hotel, SeoulVictor Cha, CSIS senior vice president; John Hamre, CSIS president; Mark Lippert, former U.S. ambassador to Korea; Timothy Martin, The Wall Street Journal Korea bureau chief ; James Mattis, former U.S. secretary of defense; Robert Porter, former White House staff secretary; Kelly Ann Shaw, former deputy director of the White House National Economic Council.: Kim Sung-han, former national security adviser; Bark Tae-ho, former minister of trade; Song Min-soon, former minister of foreign affairs and trade; Shin Jung-seung, former ambassador to China; Wi Sung-lac, national security adviser; Yoon Young-kwan, former minister of foreign affairs and trade; Lee Jae-min, dean of the Seoul National University School of Law; Lee Ha-kyung, senior columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo; Hong Seok-hyun, JoongAng Holdings chairman, Hong Hyun-ik, chair of the foreign and security affairs subcommittee of the State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee.