뉴질랜드의 한국 의사 면허 인정…지친 의사들의 새로운 기회의 땅 되나
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 10:01
Overworked and underappreciated, Korean doctors eye New Zealand's greener pastures
뉴질랜드의 한국 의사 면허 인정…지친 의사들의 새로운 기회의 땅 되나
Hundreds of Korean doctors are eyeing new opportunities to practice medicine in New Zealand, which now accepts Korea-issued medical licenses and exempts Korean practitioners from taking another qualification exam.
eye: 눈여겨보다
medical license: 의사 면허증
뉴질랜드가 별도 시험 없이 한국 의사 면허를 인정하게 되면서 한국 의사 수백 명이 이 새로운 기회를 눈여겨보고 있다.
In March, the Medical Council of New Zealand, a regulatory body that oversees doctor licensing in the country, acknowledged the Korean and Japanese health care systems as comparable to its own, offering a rare opportunity for Korean-trained medical doctors to immigrate to New Zealand. Foreign-trained physicians from countries considered to have “comparable health systems” are permitted to continue their medical profession in New Zealand without taking qualification exams or training courses.
comparable: 비교 가능한, 비슷한, 비교할 만한
rare: 이례적인, 드문
qualification exam: 자격 시험
뉴질랜드의 의사 면허 발급을 관할하는 뉴질랜드 의료위원회는 지난 3월 한국과 일본을 비교 가능한 의료시스템을 갖춘 국가로 인정했다. 한국 교육을 받은 의사들에게 이례적인 이민 기회를 열린 것이다. 비교 가능한 의료시스템 인정된 국가 의사는 별도 자격 시험이나 추가 교육 없이도 뉴질랜드에서 의사로 일할 수 있다.
Earlier this month, approximately 350 Korean doctors attended seminars to learn about opportunities to continue their medical careers in New Zealand, according to Seoul Migration, a private consulting firm that hosted them. New Zealand's decision appears to open an alternative job market for Korean physicians fatigued by overwork and excessive workload, with yearly consultations per doctor tallied over 6,100 cases — more than 3.4 times the OECD average. Korean junior doctors holding general medical licenses work around 75 hours a week on average.
alternative: 대안
junior doctors: 전공의
이민 컨설팅사 서울이민에 따르면 이 달 초 한국 의사 350여명이 뉴질랜드에서 의사로서 활동할 수 있는 기회에 대해 알아보기 위한 설명회에 참석했다. 과중한 업무에 지친 의사들에게 뉴질랜드의 면허 인정은 매력적인 대안일 수 있다. 한국 의사 1인당 진료건 수는 6100명으로 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 회원국 평균의 3.4배에 달한다. 일반 면허를 가진 전공의는 주당 평균 75시간을 근무한다.
A Korean dermatologist who attended a session on Friday said New Zealand’s recent decision is a rare opportunity. “While most countries do not accept Korean doctors’ licenses, I heard that New Zealand does and I came to find out more,” he said.
dermatologist: 피부과 전문의
지난 금요일(7월 18일) 진행된 설명회에 참석한 한 피부과 전문의는 “대부분 국가는 한국 의사 면허를 인정하지 않지만, 뉴질랜드는 인정한다는 소식을 듣고 자세히 알아보러 왔다”며 “쉽게 오지 않는 기회”라고 말했다.
In the seminar in Seoul on Friday evening, the second in a series of sessions on New Zealand's acceptance of Korean medical licenses, around 10 specialists from various fields — anesthesiology, rehabilitation medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology — gathered to discuss how to prepare New Zealand's doctor registration process. The question-and-answer session lasted over 30 minutes, including inquiries on their personal resume. Seoul Migration noted that interest from medical specialists and senior doctors exceeded its expectations.
medical specialist: 전문의
obstetrics and gynecology: 산부인과
이날 저녁 서울에서 열린 설명회는 뉴질랜드 의사 등록 절차를 주제로 한 두 번째 행사였다. 마취과, 재활의학과, 산부인과 등 다양한 과목 전문의 10여명이 참석해 구체적인 준비 절차에 대해 들었다. 30분 동안 질의응답 시간에는 이력서 작성 방식 등 실질적인 질문이 이어졌다. 서울이민 측은 예상보다 많은 전문의와 의사가 관심을 보이고 있다고 전했다.
Another doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that “instability” in the Korean medical industry — such as a recent impasse between doctors and the government — and the “psychological burden" of treating an excessive number of patients motivated them to consider becoming a doctor in New Zealand.
psychological burden: 정신적 부담, 심리적 부담
excessive: 과도한, 지나친
익명을 요구한 다른 의사는 최근 정부와 의료계의 갈등 등으로 인한 한국 의료계의 불안정성, 과도한 수의 환자를 진료해야 하는 정신적 부담이 뉴질랜드 이민을 진지하게 고민하게 된 동기라고 밝혔다.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
