Authorities investigating alleged abuse of mixed-race soldier in Army unit
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 10:27
A soldier from a multiracial family has alleged that he was ostracized by fellow servicemen, prompting a military police investigation.
A private serving in an Army unit based in Goyang, Gyeonggi, sustained serious back injuries after jumping from the second floor of the unit’s barracks on the night of April 23, according to military sources on Monday. He was transported to a military hospital for treatment.
The private, born to a Chinese father and a North Korean defector mother, acquired South Korean citizenship with his mother and enlisted in the Army late last year.
He claims fellow soldiers ostracized him and referred to him using derogatory slurs used toward Chinese people and called him “fake Korean.”
The military police are currently investigating the incident by questioning fellow unit members to determine the facts.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
