Come back safe
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 19:58
Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 20:02
A soldier, center, says goodbye to his family during a send-off ceremony for the 20th rotation of the Hanbit Unit, held at the International Peace Support Center in Gyeyang District, Incheon, on July 29. The unit is being dispatched to South Sudan, where it will conduct an eight-month United Nations peacekeeping mission.
