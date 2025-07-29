Falling debris prompts demolition of Seosomun Overpass after nearly 60 years
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 13:25
The Seosomun Overpass, built in 1966 in Jung District, central Seoul, will be demolished starting Aug. 17 with a new overpass to be constructed by February 2028, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Tuesday.
The 335-meter (1,099 feet), four-lane overpass connects Chungjeongno and City Hall Stations on subway Line 2. The demolition of the overpass will be completed by May next year.
While the city has been removing elevated roadways in central Seoul to improve traffic flow, the Seosomun Overpass has remained because it runs above the Gyeongui railway line and helps alleviate congestion in the area. Over 40,000 vehicles use the overpass daily, according to the city.
The structure’s safety was called into question after a concrete fragment fell onto a roadway in 2019. A subsequent safety inspection rated the overpass as Grade D, indicating a lack of structural integrity.
Major components were found to be damaged, and the structure was deemed either unfit for use or in need of emergency reinforcement. Additional incidents followed: A section of the deck fell in 2021, and a section of concrete from a girder collapsed last year.
“Although we have installed nets to prevent falling debris and reinforced the piers, the overpass has reached the end of its service life,” a Seoul city official said. “We concluded that maintenance alone is no longer sufficient to ensure safety.”
Demolition will begin in phases. From Aug. 17, one lane heading toward Chungjeongno from City Hall will be closed, with an additional lane closure in the opposite direction starting on Aug. 24. The overpass will be fully closed from Sept. 21.
Of the 43 bus routes that currently use the overpass, 20 intercity bus lines will begin detouring on Aug. 17. Buses from Incheon will turn back at Hongdae Station, while those from Gyeonggi will be diverted away from the city center via Tongil-ro, Sajik-ro and Saemunan-ro.
Demolition is expected to conclude by May 2025, with the new overpass set for completion by February 2028.
“The Seosomun Overpass can no longer be guaranteed safe for the public, making its removal unavoidable,” said Ahn Dae-hee, head of Seoul’s Urban Infrastructure Headquarters. “Traffic congestion is expected during construction, so we ask the public to avoid the area and use public transportation when possible.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
