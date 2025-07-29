Korea sweats in scorching summer heat — in pictures
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 10:58
- LIM JEONG-WON
The weather in Korea on Tuesday will remain mostly clear, with intense sauna-like heat continuing throughout the day.
Scattered showers are expected in parts of Seoul, inland Gyeonggi, the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon and northern South Chungcheong between Tuesday afternoon and evening, forecasts showed.
Expected rainfall from these showers is 5 to 50 millimeters (0.19 to 2.15 inches) in the Seoul metropolitan area and inland and mountainous Gangwon, 5 to 40 millimeters in northern South Chungcheong and 5 to 40 millimeters in northern inland North Jeolla.
Morning temperatures were unusually high Tuesday, with Seoul recording 27.9 degrees Celsius (82.2 degrees Fahrenheit), Incheon 26.5 degrees Celsius, Suwon 25.1 degrees Celsius, Daejeon 26.1 degrees Celsius, Jeonju 26.2 degrees Celsius, Gwangju 25.4 degrees Celsius, Jeju 26.3 degrees Celsius, Daegu 24.9 degrees Celsius and Busan 26.5 degrees Celsius.
Daytime highs are forecast to range from 32 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius.
With heat wave advisories in effect nationwide, the maximum apparent temperatures are expected to approach 35 degrees Celsius, making conditions extremely hot and humid.
Fine dust levels will remain at “good” to “moderate” across all regions.
