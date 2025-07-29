 Korea sweats in scorching summer heat — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea sweats in scorching summer heat — in pictures

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 10:58
The statue of Admiral Yi Sun-sin at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, is seen filmed with a regular camera and a thermal imaging camera on July 28. [JANG JIN-YOUNG]

The statue of Admiral Yi Sun-sin at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, is seen filmed with a regular camera and a thermal imaging camera on July 28. [JANG JIN-YOUNG]

 
The weather in Korea on Tuesday will remain mostly clear, with intense sauna-like heat continuing throughout the day.
 
Scattered showers are expected in parts of Seoul, inland Gyeonggi, the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon and northern South Chungcheong between Tuesday afternoon and evening, forecasts showed.
 

Related Article

 
Expected rainfall from these showers is 5 to 50 millimeters (0.19 to 2.15 inches) in the Seoul metropolitan area and inland and mountainous Gangwon, 5 to 40 millimeters in northern South Chungcheong and 5 to 40 millimeters in northern inland North Jeolla.
 
Morning temperatures were unusually high Tuesday, with Seoul recording 27.9 degrees Celsius (82.2 degrees Fahrenheit), Incheon 26.5 degrees Celsius, Suwon 25.1 degrees Celsius, Daejeon 26.1 degrees Celsius, Jeonju 26.2 degrees Celsius, Gwangju 25.4 degrees Celsius, Jeju 26.3 degrees Celsius, Daegu 24.9 degrees Celsius and Busan 26.5 degrees Celsius.
 
Daytime highs are forecast to range from 32 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius.
 
With heat wave advisories in effect nationwide, the maximum apparent temperatures are expected to approach 35 degrees Celsius, making conditions extremely hot and humid.
 
Fine dust levels will remain at “good” to “moderate” across all regions.
 
Vacationers enjoy playing in the water at Gujora Beach in Irun-myeon, Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on July 28. [YONHAP]

Vacationers enjoy playing in the water at Gujora Beach in Irun-myeon, Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on July 28. [YONHAP]

 
A forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration's metropolitan branch in Suwon, Gyeonggi, shows the heat wave warning situation and the highest temperature in the metropolitan area on July 28. [WOO SANG-JO]

A forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration's metropolitan branch in Suwon, Gyeonggi, shows the heat wave warning situation and the highest temperature in the metropolitan area on July 28. [WOO SANG-JO]

 
Officials monitor the power supply and demand situation at the Grid Operation Center of the Korea Electric Power Corporation's Gyeonggi regional headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 28, as the demand for electricity climbs amid high temperatures. [YONHAP]

Officials monitor the power supply and demand situation at the Grid Operation Center of the Korea Electric Power Corporation's Gyeonggi regional headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 28, as the demand for electricity climbs amid high temperatures. [YONHAP]

 
A worker drinks water while moving materials outdoors near the Dongdaemun Shopping Complex in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 27. [YONHAP]

A worker drinks water while moving materials outdoors near the Dongdaemun Shopping Complex in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 27. [YONHAP]

 
A worker wipes off sweat with a towel while moving materials outdoors near the Dongdaemun Shopping Complex in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 27. [YONHAP]

A worker wipes off sweat with a towel while moving materials outdoors near the Dongdaemun Shopping Complex in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 27. [YONHAP]

 
A heat haze is seen on a road in Gwangju on July 28, as a heat wave warning was issued for the region. [NEWS1]

A heat haze is seen on a road in Gwangju on July 28, as a heat wave warning was issued for the region. [NEWS1]

 
A person walks underneath the shade of a sun umbrella near a community center in Daegu on July 28. [NEWS1]

A person walks underneath the shade of a sun umbrella near a community center in Daegu on July 28. [NEWS1]

 
Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to deal with heat waves at the government complex in Sejong on July 28. [YONHAP]

Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to deal with heat waves at the government complex in Sejong on July 28. [YONHAP]


BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea weather heat wave temperature

More in Social Affairs

Falling debris prompts demolition of Seosomun Overpass after nearly 60 years

Korea sweats in scorching summer heat — in pictures

Korea's medical licensing exam sees applicants return as doctor standoff thaws

Authorities investigating alleged abuse of mixed-race soldier in Army unit

Business owners face pressure as customers demand cash refunds for state-issued consumer coupons

Related Stories

Parched earth

Heat wave cooks up new record for consecutive tropical nights in Seoul, Busan

Farmers and economists fret as Korea's extreme weather worsens

19 dead. 2,000 ill. 420,000 livestock lost. Korea’s brutal heat wave takes its toll.

Late summer broil continues with heat wave alerts issued nationwide
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)