One dead, three hospitalized after eating pufferfish on fishing boat off South Jeolla
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:29 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:56
One crew member died and three others were hospitalized after eating pufferfish aboard a fishing boat off the coast of Jodo-myeon, Jindo County, in South Jeolla early Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.
The four crew members, all Vietnamese nationals, had reportedly prepared the fish themselves for dinner on Monday evening. At approximately 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, they began experiencing symptoms consistent with tetrodotoxin poisoning, including dizziness and nausea, South Jeolla emergency workers said.
Emergency responders transported the crew members to a nearby hospital, but one in their 40s died shortly after arrival. The other three — identified as being in their 20s, 30s and 40s — remain under treatment.
Pufferfish, or fugu, contains a potent neurotoxin known as tetrodotoxin, which is highly concentrated in its liver, ovaries and internal organs. The toxin is colorless, odorless and tasteless, making it difficult to detect without proper training. Ingesting even a small amount of improperly prepared pufferfish can lead to severe poisoning or death. On average, the toxin in one pufferfish is lethal enough to kill 33 adults and is highly heat-resistant.
Authorities strongly recommend that only licensed professionals prepare pufferfish for consumption due to the toxin's high fatality rate.
The Coast Guard is investigating the incident and questioning the crew to determine the exact circumstances.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
