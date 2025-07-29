Seoul improves commuter access to Hangang Bus ferry piers
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 13:54 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 14:37
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is enhancing accessibility to its Hangang Bus, a public ferry service across the Han River, which is scheduled to officially launch in September.
Starting Friday, the city will add three new bus routes and adjust five existing ones to better connect commuters to four of the ferry piers served by the Hangang buses — in Magok, Mangwon, Apgujeong and Jamsil — the city said Tuesday.
For the Magok pier, a new city bus, No. 6611, will operate between Gaehwa Station's transfer center on Line 9 and the pier, covering a 7.1-kilometer (4.4-mile) stretch in 11 to 15-minute intervals.
Currently, passengers using that section must walk 10 to 15 minutes from Yangcheon Hyanggyo Station on Line 9 or Gayang Hangang Town Apartment bus stop. The new route is expected to cut walking time by more than half.
Bus No. 7716 has been newly introduced to connect Mangwon pier with Seobu Transportation in Bukgajwa-dong, Seodaemun District, over a 7.9-kilometer route. Without it, reaching the pier required taking Line 6 from Jeungsan Station to Mangwon Station, transferring to village bus No. 9, and walking for nearly 10 minutes — or about 25 minutes on foot without transfers.
The newly added No. 8775, a weekday rush-hour-only bus, also serves Mangwon pier, running from Sangam-dong in Mapo District with 15-minute intervals. To enhance access to the Apgujeong and Jamsil piers, five other bus routes will be modified to stop nearby.
Additionally, Seoul has installed public bike rental stations for its Ttareungi, Seoul’s bike sharing service, near five piers: Magok, Mangwon, Jamsil, Apgujeong and Ttukseom. The remaining piers in Yeouido and Oksu are still under construction for docking infrastructure and safety features.
A climate transit pass covering the Hangang buses will also be launched soon. The monthly pass will be priced at 67,000 won ($48.2) without Ttareungi access, and 70,000 won with it.
The city is hoping the changes will address lingering accessibility concerns. In a survey of a test group from the Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation (SH), two out of 10 respondents reported dissatisfaction with access to the Hangang buses.
“We selected bus stops and bike stations as close to the piers as possible by comprehensively assessing surrounding conditions like expressway access points and bike paths,” said Yeo Jang-kwon, head of Seoul’s transportation office. “We will continue to monitor commuter demand and feedback before and after the launch and make further improvements as needed.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)