 Seoul improves commuter access to Hangang Bus ferry piers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul improves commuter access to Hangang Bus ferry piers

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 13:54 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 14:37
A Hangang bus ferry sails past the Dongjak district in southern Seoul during a trial run ahead of its official launch in September. [YONHAP]

A Hangang bus ferry sails past the Dongjak district in southern Seoul during a trial run ahead of its official launch in September. [YONHAP]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is enhancing accessibility to its Hangang Bus, a public ferry service across the Han River, which is scheduled to officially launch in September.
 
Starting Friday, the city will add three new bus routes and adjust five existing ones to better connect commuters to four of the ferry piers served by the Hangang buses — in Magok, Mangwon, Apgujeong and Jamsil — the city said Tuesday.
 

Related Article

For the Magok pier, a new city bus, No. 6611, will operate between Gaehwa Station's transfer center on Line 9 and the pier, covering a 7.1-kilometer (4.4-mile) stretch in 11 to 15-minute intervals.  
 
Currently, passengers using that section must walk 10 to 15 minutes from Yangcheon Hyanggyo Station on Line 9 or Gayang Hangang Town Apartment bus stop. The new route is expected to cut walking time by more than half.
 
Bus No. 7716 has been newly introduced to connect Mangwon pier with Seobu Transportation in Bukgajwa-dong, Seodaemun District, over a 7.9-kilometer route. Without it, reaching the pier required taking Line 6 from Jeungsan Station to Mangwon Station, transferring to village bus No. 9, and walking for nearly 10 minutes — or about 25 minutes on foot without transfers.
 
The newly added No. 8775, a weekday rush-hour-only bus, also serves Mangwon pier, running from Sangam-dong in Mapo District with 15-minute intervals. To enhance access to the Apgujeong and Jamsil piers, five other bus routes will be modified to stop nearby.
 
A Hangang bus ferry departs from the Ttukseom pier in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, heading toward Jamsil. [YONHAP]

A Hangang bus ferry departs from the Ttukseom pier in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, heading toward Jamsil. [YONHAP]

 
Additionally, Seoul has installed public bike rental stations for its Ttareungi, Seoul’s bike sharing service, near five piers: Magok, Mangwon, Jamsil, Apgujeong and Ttukseom. The remaining piers in Yeouido and Oksu are still under construction for docking infrastructure and safety features.
 
A climate transit pass covering the Hangang buses will also be launched soon. The monthly pass will be priced at 67,000 won ($48.2) without Ttareungi access, and 70,000 won with it.
 
The city is hoping the changes will address lingering accessibility concerns. In a survey of a test group from the Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation (SH), two out of 10 respondents reported dissatisfaction with access to the Hangang buses.
 
“We selected bus stops and bike stations as close to the piers as possible by comprehensively assessing surrounding conditions like expressway access points and bike paths,” said Yeo Jang-kwon, head of Seoul’s transportation office. “We will continue to monitor commuter demand and feedback before and after the launch and make further improvements as needed.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK [[email protected]]
tags Han River Hangang Bus Seoul Ferry

More in Social Affairs

One dead, three hospitalized after eating pufferfish on fishing boat off South Jeolla

Three nurses sent to prosecution over alleged abuse of newborn babies at Daegu hospital

What's the cost of tying the knot? Depends on where you're getting married.

Seoul improves commuter access to Hangang Bus ferry piers

Falling debris prompts demolition of Seosomun Overpass after nearly 60 years

Related Stories

Ferries could ply Seoul's Han River: Mayor Oh

First new Han River ferries gear up for duty in Seoul — in pictures

Seoul says launch of 'Hangang Bus' ferry postponed to next March over ‘safety’ concerns

Sunny Monday in Seoul

Movies, DJs and an infinity pool: Seoul to begin 'Hangang Festival' for the 2025 summer season
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)