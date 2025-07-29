Shooting suspect developed antagonistic delusions about family, police say
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 19:11
A man suspected of fatally shooting his son with a homemade firearm in Songdo, Incheon, earlier this month acted on deep-seated delusions rooted in isolation and distorted family grievances, police said Tuesday.
In a press briefing held at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, investigators said the suspect appeared to suffer from persistent delusions that his family had ostracized him — despite efforts by his ex-wife and son to remain in contact.
“The suspect's ex-wife and son maintained a polite and respectful relationship, referring to him as ‘he’s my child’s father’ and ‘he’s my father,’” police said. “But the suspect developed delusions that he was being excluded and isolated by them.”
Investigators emphasized that the suspect's family had made continued efforts to support him both emotionally and financially.
“The victim regarded him as family and treated him well, but the suspect blamed his family for everything,” the police stated. “We concluded there was no basis for blaming his family members.”
The suspect divorced his wife 25 years ago but continued to visit on holidays and birthdays, according to police.
His ex-wife reportedly supported him financially, making large transfers to his personal account to cover living expenses, graduate school tuition, phone bills, pension payments, birthday gifts and apartment maintenance costs.
Although the suspect claimed to have been under financial duress during a prior psychological evaluation, police said he later admitted that money was not his main motivation for the crime.
“He told us, ‘The rest of the family set me up,’” police said, describing the man’s rationale during questioning.
The suspect and his ex-wife had briefly resumed living together before eventually separating again after their son’s marriage. He had initially divorced his wife in 1998 while serving a prison sentence.
“There were no outward signs of serious conflict or dispute,” a police official said.
Officers believe that “over time, the suspect became consumed by a sense of social isolation and lost his sense of self-worth as the family patriarch.”
“These compounding factors appear to have led him into a state of delusion,” the police said. “He began planning the attack around August last year.”
Police also concluded that the suspect intended to kill not just his 33-year-old son, but also four others at the scene: his daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and an acquaintance of the daughter-in-law.
“He entered the home with four barrels and 15 rounds of homemade ammunition,” a police official said.
“He even chased after the daughter-in-law’s acquaintance and pointed the gun at others in the house while saying, ‘Come here,’ which shows his intent to prevent them from calling for help by killing them.”
Authorities are considering additional charges for using explosives after discovering an improvised incendiary device at the suspect’s residence in northern Seoul’s Dobong District.
The device included 15 containers of flammable liquids such as lighter fluid and detergent, along with a timed detonation mechanism set to go off at noon the day after the killing.
The suspect was arrested on July 20 after his son was shot and killed on the 33rd floor of an apartment building in Yeonsu District, Songdo, in Incheon at 9:31 p.m. the same day.
He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, violations of the Act on the Safety Management of Guns, Swords and Explosives and attempted arson of an inhabited building.
