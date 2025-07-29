What's this uneasy feeling…

Korea’s political landscape is growing tense as the ruling Democratic Party (DP) deploys multiple task forces to press its agenda and investigate the opposition. In contrast, the People Power Party (PPP), now out of the top office and with a parliamentary minority, has only a single task force handling the special counsel probe. Political analysts say the disparity highlights the PPP’s limited capacity to counter the DP's broad and coordinated moves, fueling unease within the conservative party as the liberal party continues to expand its political offensive in the coming weeks. [PARK YONG-SEOK]