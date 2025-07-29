As tariff pressures mount, is now the time to raise corporate taxes?

The Lee Jae Myung administration is moving forward with plans to restore Korea’s top corporate tax rate to 25 percent, reversing a 2022 cut enacted under the Yoon Suk Yeol government. The policy shift reflects the current government’s intent to move away from what it sees as a flawed tax reduction strategy and to reinforce the country’s fiscal base.Corporate tax revenue peaked at 103.6 trillion won $74.8 billion in 2022 but has since declined for two consecutive years, dropping to 62.5 trillion won last year — roughly the same level as income tax revenue. This contributed to significant shortfalls in government revenue over the past two years. With economic growth forecast to remain below 1 percent in 2024, the fiscal environment remains challenging. The administration has announced a 31 trillion won supplementary budget, which includes consumer coupon programs to support household spending. Yet most of the funding relies on issuing government bonds, highlighting the urgent need to boost tax income.Still, raising corporate taxes at this time may be counterproductive. In periods of economic downturn, tax relief tends to stimulate consumption and investment by giving businesses and households more financial flexibility. While critics argue that tax cuts under the Yoon administration contributed to revenue shortfalls, sluggish corporate earnings due to the broader low-growth environment have also played a significant role.Korean companies now face escalating external pressures as well. Amid intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions, domestic exporters are confronting a wave of new tariffs. Since April, Korean automobiles and steel have faced higher U.S. duties, and semiconductors are expected to follow. Separately, Korea could be hit with broader tariffs depending on the outcome of ongoing reciprocal trade negotiations with the United States.The deadline for reaching a deal is July 31. Korea must at least match the terms already agreed to by Japan and the European Union — both settled at 15 percent tariffs — to avoid a competitive disadvantage. With exports accounting for 36.6 percent of Korea’s GDP — the third highest ratio among G20 countries — even a favorable deal will still mean greater cost burdens for local firms.Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is pushing ahead with legislation that many view as antibusiness. It recently expanded fiduciary duties for corporate directors through revisions to the Commercial Act, and passed a bill on cumulative voting for board members through the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, without participation from the opposition People Power Party. Other labor-friendly bills, including the “Yellow Envelope Law,” are also being prepared for a floor vote on Monday.Against this backdrop, raising corporate taxes risks further weakening already-strained businesses. It may amount to adding a final straw to an overloaded burden. If companies falter, the government loses not only jobs, but also the very tax base it seeks to expand. In fact, last year’s tax exemptions totaled 71.4 trillion won, and many were based on outdated sunset provisions. Reassessing these alone could recover substantial revenue.At a time when Korean companies are on the edge due to global tariff headwinds, policies that prioritize corporate survival and competitiveness are more urgent. Restoring corporate vitality should come first. Raising tax rates must remain a last resort.