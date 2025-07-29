 Thursday's fortune: Time for a bit of introspection
Thursday's fortune: Time for a bit of introspection

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 07:00
YouTuber Tzuyang was born in the Year of the Ox. On Tuesday, she should show what she can do without holding back. [NEWS1]

While today’s signs speak to strong energy and harmony, some signs should exercise a bit of restraint and self-reflection. Your fortune for Tuesday, July 29. 
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid heavy lifting or strenuous work.
🔹 Aches and pains may remind you of your age.
🔹 Refrain from lending or borrowing money.
🔹 Don’t share secrets or blindly trust others.
🔹 Stay in the background—avoid standing out.
🔹 Think before you speak or act impulsively.
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Prioritize veggies and fruits over meat today.
🔹 Schedule key tasks in the morning.
🔹 Put important agreements in writing.
🔹 Moving slowly may serve you better.
🔹 Consider relocating or changing jobs.
🔹 Don’t limit yourself with a narrow view.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Envy | 🧭 South
🔹 Sometimes silence is golden.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary outings or gatherings.
🔹 Stay humble—don’t boast.
🔹 Don’t abuse authority or play the victim.
🔹 Life feels like a competition—stand your ground.
🔹 Tackle tasks ahead of others.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Be proud of your life's journey.
🔹 Don’t put off what you can do today.
🔹 Show leadership and hit your goals.
🔹 Progress comes from harmony and synergy.
🔹 Support may come from both above and below.
🔹 You’re the star of the show today.
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat hydrating fruits like melons or citrus.
🔹 Evening outings are better than daytime ones.
🔹 Think at least three times before deciding.
🔹 Don’t come off as outdated—stay relevant.
🔹 Understand your responsibilities clearly.
🔹 Be honest with yourself and analyze coolly.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life today may feel better than the past.
🔹 You may acquire something new.
🔹 Long-awaited news or results may arrive.
🔹 Projects may gain momentum.
🔹 A day of luck and upward momentum.
🔹 Dreams feel within reach—believe in them.
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Wisdom comes with age—let it shine.
🔹 The more, the merrier—abundance helps.
🔹 The right people may fall into place today.
🔹 Your interests may align with others.
🔹 Plans may move forward effortlessly.
🔹 Expect compliments or praise.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ 🌈 Rainbow | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t hold back when spending on yourself.
🔹 Be wary of overly friendly strangers.
🔹 Seeing is believing—don’t just listen.
🔹 Don’t prolong decisions—let go if needed.
🔹 Nothing comes for free—know the cost.
🔹 Value ability over appearance.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Favorable connections with wealth today.
🔹 Health remains your most valuable asset.
🔹 People are your greatest resource—handle with care.
🔹 Financial prospects look up—consider investing.
🔹 Passion is your strength—use it well.
🔹 Knock and the door will open.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t skimp on yourself—spend wisely.
🔹 Earning is good, but smart spending is better.
🔹 Two birds with one stone—seize it.
🔹 A surprise task may arise—stay flexible.
🔹 Your efforts may earn recognition.
🔹 All eyes may be on you—shine bright.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Fine | 🧭 West
🔹 Life runs on bonds and emotional ties.
🔹 Age is no barrier to love.
🔹 A peaceful home comes from listening.
🔹 Married? You may be thinking of expanding your family.
🔹 Love demands courage—step up.
🔹 Romance or friendship? You might be catching feelings.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Even with no appetite, eat well for your health.
🔹 Smile—it draws good fortune in.
🔹 Kind words can uplift anyone.
🔹 Grow the pie before dividing it.
🔹 Focus on the big picture, not the details.
🔹 Listen and follow trusted advice.
 
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
Thursday's fortune: Time for a bit of introspection

