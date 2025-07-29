Spurs captain Son in advanced transfer talks with Los Angeles FC: Report
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 12:48
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is reportedly in advanced talks with Los Angeles FC for a move to the MLS club this summer.
British outlet GiveMeSport reported Monday that "LAFC believe a transfer is possible towards the end of the summer window, and are now close to agreeing to terms with Son."
LAFC, founded in 2014, has recently become one of MLS's top clubs, winning the Supporters’ Shield — awarded each MLS season to the team with the best regular-season record across both the Eastern and Western conferences — in 2019 and 2022, and securing its first MLS Cup title in 2022.
Son, 33, is currently in Tottenham's preseason action, with the club set to visit Korea for the Coupang Play Series — an exhibition game series involving European teams — kicking off on Wednesday.
The Spurs would lose a large amount of commercial revenue from the Coupang Play Series if the club sold him before the series.
GiveMeSport reported that once Son returns to London, "talks will take place with Thomas Frank [Spurs manager] over his role and minutes this season."
LAFC also faces competition from Saudi clubs, which have shown interest in signing Son since 2023 and are willing to pay a transfer fee of $40 million plus add-ons.
Son joined Tottenham from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the summer of 2015 and has racked up 173 goals and 101 assists across 454 appearances for the Spurs.
He not only won the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot but also earned the captain armband in 2023 and led the Spurs to the Europa League title in the 2024-25 season, ending the club's 17-year trophy drought.
He also featured in 46 matches across all competitions last season, registering 11 goals and 12 assists.
Tottenham will play a Coupang Play Series match against fellow Premier League team Newcastle United on Sunday at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul, before preparing for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, set to kick off on Aug. 15.
Tottenham will have plenty of action to catch up on in the upcoming season, with the club set to compete in the Champions League, having qualified for the competition by winning the Europa League despite finishing 17th in the 20-team table.
