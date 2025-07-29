Sand, sea and sports: Jeju Island grows reputation as top athlete training destination
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 17:16
Jeju Island is fast becoming the go-to training ground for athletes around the globe, drawing over 35,000 from 2,266 teams in just the first six months of the year — more than halfway to the island's ambitious goal of attracting 4,000 teams annually.
The Jeju provincial government said Tuesday that a total of 2,266 teams and 35,092 athletes had trained on the island during their offseasons between January and June.
By region, Jeju City hosted 1,456 teams and 16,688 athletes, including the Korean national racewalking team, Taiwan’s national judo team and China’s Henan FC. Seogwipo hosted 810 teams and 18,404 athletes, including Korea’s Kia Tigers baseball team and football clubs Hwaseong FC and Pohang Steelers.
Offseason training visits continue into the summer. This month, nine teams — including a Chinese youth football team, the Russian national diving team and a combined youth fencing team with athletes from four countries — brought around 670 athletes to Jeju. Another five teams with approximately 1,800 athletes are expected in Seogwipo next month.
To strengthen its competitiveness in attracting off-season training groups, Jeju is operating a dedicated team and a “sports tourism innovation” working group. The province is also exploring private-sector collaborations, discounts on sea and air travel and upgrades to athletic facilities.
The Center for Sport Science in Jeju, established in 2018, has been a major draw. The center provides free sports science services to visiting athletes, including fitness evaluations and tailored training plans, injury rehabilitation programs, psychological counseling and motion analysis.
The Korea National Sport University track and field team, which trained on Jeju in December 2024, cited the center’s support as a key factor in choosing the island.
Athletes also benefit from a range of incentives, such as shuttle transportation, free access to public sports facilities, injury insurance, complimentary tickets to tourist attractions and care packages.
“Jeju is an ideal destination for offseason training, equipped with facilities for a wide range of sports and strong tourism infrastructure,” said Ryu Il-soon, head of the culture, sports and education bureau of Jeju. “We will continue to develop demand-driven policies to support visiting teams.”
