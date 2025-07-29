Korean men's relay team return home after winning gold in Germany
The Korean men’s 4x100-meter relay team didn’t just win gold in Germany — they made a statement. Now they want a medal at the 2026 Asian Games.
The four-man squad — Seo Min-jun, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Lee Jae-sung and Kim Jung-yun — returned to Korea via Incheon International Airport on Tuesday, where they spoke with reporters about their performance and goals.
“It was an honor to wear the Korean flag,” said Seo, 21, who ran the opening leg. “Relay is about trust, and we really believed in each other.”
The team completed the race in 38.50 seconds, only 0.01 seconds off the national record set in May at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi. Kim, 20, of Korea National Sport University, ran the anchor leg and crossed the finish line first in what was his debut at the event.
“It was pure joy,” he said. “That moment will stay with me.”
The result marked the culmination of a steady progression for the Korean relay squad, which has been improving its times across multiple competitions this year. In May, at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, the team posted a time of 38.51 seconds, shaving more than a tenth of a second off its previous best of 38.68, set at the 2024 National Championships.
The victory in Germany followed a challenging heat, where a baton exchange mishap left the team second-fastest in qualifying with a time of 39.14. Even then, they were close behind South Africa, which led with 38.85.
Lee, 24, the team’s most experienced member, said the final race demanded full concentration. “We practiced baton passes constantly, even while walking around the village,” he said. “We knew if we stayed focused, we had a real shot.”
Nwamadi, 19, ran the second leg, a position that highlights his strong acceleration in the latter half of his split. “It still doesn’t feel real,” he said. “I was overwhelmed.”
The Korean team last medaled in the men’s 4x100 at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, taking bronze with a time of 38.74 seconds. With their current form, they now have realistic hopes of improving on that result next year in Japan.
The World University Games, organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), is often seen as a proving ground for emerging talent. For this Korean quartet, the win may signal not just a personal milestone but a national step forward in sprinting depth.
“We’ve gotten faster,” said Lee. “But there’s still more ahead.”
