 At least 5 people, including a police officer, killed in a Manhattan office building shooting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

At least 5 people, including a police officer, killed in a Manhattan office building shooting

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 12:01
New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York City on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York City on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A shooting at a midtown Manhattan office building on Monday left at least five people dead, including an off-duty New York City police officer, sources told the The Associated Press.
 
The suspect was identified as Shane Tamura, of Nevada, two people briefed on the investigation told the AP. Sources said he fatally shot himself.
 

Related Article

 
Law enforcement officials located identification on Tamura’s body, including a concealed carry permit from Las Vegas, the people said. The people were not authorized to discuss details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
 
The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building around 6:30 p.m. for a report of someone shot. The building houses some of the country’s top financial firms and the National Football League.
 
Jessica Chen told ABC News she was watching a presentation with dozens of other people on the second floor when she “heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor.”
 
She and others ran into a conference room and barricaded tables against the door.
 
“We were honestly really, really scared,” she said, adding that she texted her parents to tell them that she loves them.
 
Mayor Eric Adams said multiple people were injured. He posted a clip to social media urging people still inside the office building to stay put because police officers were conducting a floor-by-floor search. The Democrat said he’s headed to the hospital to speak with the family and loved ones of those involved.
 
Local TV footage showed lines of people evacuating the office building with their hands above their heads. The building includes offices of Blackstone and the consulate general of Ireland.
 
FBI agents investigate near a New York Police Department (NYPD) response vehicle near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City on July 28. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

FBI agents investigate near a New York Police Department (NYPD) response vehicle near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City on July 28. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Some finance workers at an office building down the block were picking up dinner at a corner eatery when they heard a loud noise and saw people running.
 
“It was like a crowd panic,” said Anna Smith, who joined the workers pouring back into the finance office building. They remained there for about two hours before being told they could leave.
 
The building where the shooting happened is in a busy area of midtown, located a short walk north from Grand Central Terminal and about a block east of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
 
The city’s emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transportation in the area.
 
Through late July, New York City is on pace to have its fewest murders and fewest people hurt by gunfire than any year in recent decades.

AP
tags New York City shooting Manhattan gun

More in World

At least 5 people, including a police officer, killed in a Manhattan office building shooting

Warner Bros. to get studio business after split, Discovery to house news, sports brands

Cease-fire takes effect between Thailand and Cambodia after five-day border battle

U.S., China hold new talks on tariff truce, easing path for Trump-Xi meeting

Benin grants citizenship to descendants of enslaved people. U.S. singer Ciara is among the first.

Related Stories

Father shoots son with homemade shotgun at own birthday celebration

[Column] Creating emotional bond is key to city branding

Police commander failed to respond promptly in Incheon shooting

Evacuated residents spend sleepless night as police defuse bombs found in home of shooting suspect

Guam police say man suspected of killing Korean national has been found dead
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)