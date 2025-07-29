 Police respond to a shooting at a Manhattan office building — in photos
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Police respond to a shooting at a Manhattan office building — in photos

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 14:14
New York State Police troopers gather on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York State Police troopers gather on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A shooting at a midtown Manhattan office building on Monday left multiple people dead, including an off-duty New York City police officer, officials said.
 
Emergency response vehicles crowd 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

Emergency response vehicles crowd 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

Related Article

First responders gather on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

First responders gather on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York Police officer stands watch at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York Police officer stands watch at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers gather outside New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers gather outside New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers gather outside New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers gather outside New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers react as they gather outside New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Police officers react as they gather outside New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

Pedestrians walk by police tape on the corner of Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street near a Manhattan office building after a shooting in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

Pedestrians walk by police tape on the corner of Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street near a Manhattan office building after a shooting in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York police officer talks with a woman as she exits a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York police officer talks with a woman as she exits a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York police officer directs bystanders and members of the media outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York police officer directs bystanders and members of the media outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York police investigator exits her vehicle at the scene outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York police investigator exits her vehicle at the scene outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

A New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York police and city officials depart after a news conference at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York police and city officials depart after a news conference at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Mayor Eric Adams arrives at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Mayor Eric Adams arrives at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

Flanked by New York Mayor Eric Adams, front right, and New York Police Department Chief of Department John Chell, front left, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch speaks during a news conference at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]

Flanked by New York Mayor Eric Adams, front right, and New York Police Department Chief of Department John Chell, front left, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch speaks during a news conference at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building in New York on July 28. [AP/YONHAP]


BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Manhattan Shooting NYPD

More in World

Police respond to a shooting at a Manhattan office building — in photos

At least 5 people, including a police officer, killed in a Manhattan office building shooting

Warner Bros. to get studio business after split, Discovery to house news, sports brands

Cease-fire takes effect between Thailand and Cambodia after five-day border battle

U.S., China hold new talks on tariff truce, easing path for Trump-Xi meeting

Related Stories

Soldier killed in firearms training accident

8 people reported dead in school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz

Austrian police describe shooter as introvert who avoided outside world

Shooting suspect denies intent to kill others at birthday party

16-year-old Ban Hyo-jin wins air rifle gold in shoot-off
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)