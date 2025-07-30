Korean finance minister opens trade talks with U.S. upon arrival in Washington
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 07:59 Updated: 30 Jul. 2025, 08:38
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol began trade talks with U.S. officials just hours after landing in Washington, Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said Wednesday. He met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at 3 p.m. and the talks lasted for two hours.
It was also attended by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo.
The session marked an expansion of bilateral engagement. Kim had already held several rounds of talks with Lutnick in recent weeks.
Koo entered the discussions immediately after arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington. Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said, “I’m here to meet Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, who plays a key decision-making role in the U.S.-Korea trade negotiations.”
“We’ll focus on national interests as we explain our economic cooperation programs, including those related to shipbuilding,” Koo added.
Koo is scheduled to meet with Secretary Bessent on Thursday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)