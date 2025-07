Korea's finance minister to hold tariff talks with Bessent Thursday morning in Washington

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol will hold tariff negotiations with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington Thursday morning local time, said finance ministry on Wednesday.The talks are scheduled to take place at 9:45 a.m., according to Ministry of Economy and Finance.Koo met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for two hours in Washington on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo.BY JIN MIN-JI [ [email protected]