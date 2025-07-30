Korea's finance minister to hold tariff talks with Bessent Thursday morning in Washington
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 23:03 Updated: 30 Jul. 2025, 23:05
-
- JIN MIN-JI
- [email protected]
The talks are scheduled to take place at 9:45 a.m., according to Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Koo met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for two hours in Washington on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo.
BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)