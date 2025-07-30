Lotte keeps building on social initiatives
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 16:41
Lotte continues to carry out social contribution activities to benefit Korean society under the slogan “Heart to Heart,” with a focus on love of country to pay back customers in diverse ways.
The “Mom’s Comfortable Dream Attic” project establishes local children’s centers. Since the first branch opened in Gunsan, North Jeolla, in 2017, 93 centers have been built across the country, providing cultural experiences and activities that enhance children’s capabilities. This year, Lotte plans to open seven more to reach the 100 mark.
Lotte also launched the “Mom’s Comfortable Playground” in 2017, offering indoor public playgrounds in a bid to provide play places for everyone and resolve educational inequalities. The 30th branch opened last year, and on July 11 of this year, the company signed a contract to open another one at Gimpo Airport. For its commitment to solving local child care issues, Lotte received the Prime Minister’s Award at the 13th National Sharing Awards.
On January 27, the firm held a ceremony marking the start of the “Grandparent-Grandchild Care Project” in Taean County, South Chungcheong, to support rural grandparent-grandchild households. The project aims to improve the living conditions of 50 such families in rural areas and offer them memorable trips while reducing the socioeconomic gap.
On April 9, Lotte held a closing ceremony for the third edition of its Value Creators in Universities, which kicked off in November of last year. Launched in 2018 by Lotte in partnership with World Vision and the Community Chest of Korea, the group planned and executed volunteer activities and participated in initiatives linked with Lotte affiliates.
The volunteers also contributed to sustainable community growth through one-on-one mentoring with social innovation experts, operating Christmas booths with Lotte Mart and participating in resource circulation and upcycling activities at Lotte Chemical.
Lotte has also supported a culture of respect for military personnel and their families. On May 21, the company held the “Proud Army Family” awards ceremony in Yongsan District, central Seoul, honoring their dedication to the country and promoting a culture of respect and happiness within the community. Lotte inked a business agreement in 2022 and has since provided monetary awards and livelihood products.
In November of last year, Lotte signed an agreement with the Air Force at its Gyeryongdae base in South Chungcheong to provide space for self-development with the “Youth Bookroom” initiative. In March, the 12th bookroom opened at Air Force Unit 8930, with a cafeteria, reading area and lounge.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
