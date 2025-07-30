 Antitrust watchdog eyes sanctions on pharma lobby after vitamins withdrawn from Daiso shelves
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Antitrust watchdog eyes sanctions on pharma lobby after vitamins withdrawn from Daiso shelves

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 17:33
The health supplement section at a Daiso store in Korea [JOONGANG ILBO]

The health supplement section at a Daiso store in Korea [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Korea’s top pharmaceutical lobby is under fire for allegedly strong-arming the removal of health supplements from Daiso shelves, with the country’s antitrust watchdog eyeing sanctions.
 
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) conducted an investigation into the Korean Pharmaceutical Association (KPA) over allegations that it unfairly disrupted the sales of health supplements at Daiso, a popular household goods retailer.
 
The FTC recently sent a review report to the KPA outlining suspected violations of the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act, according to industry sources on Wednesday. The report follows an on-site investigation conducted in March and marks the beginning of formal legal proceedings.
 

Related Article

 
Several major pharmaceutical companies — including Il-yang Pharmaceutical, Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Chong Kun Dang Healthcare — had launched exclusive lines of health supplements to be sold in Daiso but later withdrew them from the market.  
 
These products were sold at competitive prices, ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 won ($2.17 to $3.61) for a month’s supply, significantly lower than the 20,000 to 30,000 won typically charged at pharmacies.
 
The KPA responded by issuing a public statement urging corrective measures regarding the lower-priced products, claiming that it was unfair for major pharmaceutical companies to leverage the trust built through pharmacy distribution channels to sell similar products at much lower prices through general retail outlets. Some pharmacists even called for a boycott of the pharmaceutical companies involved.
 
The FTC is investigating whether the KPA's actions, including any organized boycotts or attempts to restrict sales, constitute unfair interference in business operations or prohibited collective conduct under the fair trade law.
 
The law explicitly bans businesses from using their market position to disrupt competitors’ transactions and forbids trade associations from unfairly restricting members’ business activities.
 
“If violations are confirmed, we will impose strict sanctions,” said an FTC official.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Daiso Pharma Health supplements

More in Industry

Death of eighth Posco E&C worker in three years sparks condemnation, concern and fury

Antitrust watchdog eyes sanctions on pharma lobby after vitamins withdrawn from Daiso shelves

Hyosung Heavy Industries breaks ground on new Changwon factory for HVDC transformers

Dollar store no more: Miniso is back in Korea, and now it sells Harry Potter merch

Korean shipbuilders post strong Q2 earnings amid rising sales, operating profits

Related Stories

Good for you and your wallet: Daiso to sell dietary supplements

Supplement market booms as Koreans seek perfect health

Big promotions for the parents who have everything

Daiso is now a fully Korean entity

GC Pharma applies for approval for Covid-19 treatment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)