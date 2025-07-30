Employment minister checks in on Coupang workers amid heat wave
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 18:58
The newly appointed Minister of Employment and Labor, Kim Young-hoon, makes an unannounced visit to Coupang's Dongtan logistics center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on July 30.
The newly appointed Minister of Employment and Labor, Kim Young-hoon, makes an unannounced visit to Coupang's Dongtan logistics center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on July 30. He intention was to inspect working and resting conditions for employees amid the ongoing heat wave. [Ministry of Employment and Labor]
