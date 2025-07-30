K팝 거물 방시혁, 왜 검경 수사 표적이 됐나
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 09:30
How HYBE’s Bang Si-hyuk went from K-pop visionary to the target of a criminal probe
K팝 거물 방시혁, 왜 검경 수사 표적이 됐나
Friday-Sunday, July 25-27, 2025
Bang Si-hyuk, the creative force behind BTS and chairman of K-pop powerhouse HYBE, is widely considered a trailblazer in the industry — but now, he is the focus of a criminal probe.
powerhouse: 강자, 대기업
trailblazer: 선구자
criminal: 형사의
방탄소년단(BTS)을 탄생시킨 기획자이자 K팝 대형 기획사 하이브 의장인 방시혁은 업계에서 선구자로 널리 인정받아 왔지만, 현재는 형사 수사의 중심에 서 있다.
The police raided the headquarters of HYBE on Thursday after financial regulators concluded that he reaped “unfair gains” estimated at 200 billion won ($146 million) from the listing of HYBE.
raid: 압수수색하다
reap: (이익 등을) 취하다
listing: 상장
금융당국이 방시혁이 하이브 상장으로 약 2000억원의 부당이득을 얻었다고 판단하고 있어 경찰은 목요일(7월 24일) 하이브 본사를 압수수색했다.
The case has drawn intense nationwide attention not only because of the high-profile suspect but also because the affected investors include the National Pension Service (NPS).
draw attention: 눈길을 끌다, 주목 받다
high-profile: 유명한
suspect: 피의자
이번 사건은 피의자의 유명세뿐 아니라 국민연금이 피해를 입은 투자자로 거론되면서 온 국민의 주목을 받고 있다.
The NPS, which owns a 7.5 percent stake in HYBE, is the country’s largest institutional investor with $933 billion in assets under management, and the loss of potential earnings could impact pension payouts for retirees.
institutional investor: 기관 투자자
impact: 영향을 미치다
하이브 지분 7.5%를 보유한 국민연금은 운용자산 규모가 9330억 달러에 달하는 국내 최대 기관투자자로, 이번 사건에 따른 추추정 수익 손실은 퇴직연금 지급에 영향을 미칠 수 있다.
“The NPS placed their money into funds run by an investing firm, which was an early investor of Big Hit, and suffered significant losses by selling Big Hit shares to firms with ties to Bang,” a source said.
run by: ~이/가 운영하는
with ties to: ~와/과 연관된
“국민연금은 빅히트 초기 투자자인 한 투자회사가 운용하는 펀드에 자금을 넣었고, 방시혁과 연관된 회사에 빅히트 지분을 넘기면서 막대한 손실을 입었다”고 한 소식통은 밝혔다.
What is Bang Si-hyuk accused of?
The prosecution is investigating whether Bang has engaged in irregular backdoor deals centered around the public listing of Big Hit Entertainment, a predecessor of HYBE.
engage in: 가담하다
backdoor: 편법
방시혁은 어떤 혐의로 수사를 받나
검찰은 하이브 전신 빅히트의 상장을 둘러싸고 사적 이익을 노린 비정상적 편법 거래에 방시혁의 가담 여부를 수사 중이다.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) alleges that the chairman obtained an unfair profit amounting to around 200 billion won by misleading early investors into selling their shares in 2019 to private equity firms founded by his former employees.
obtain: 얻다
mislead: 오해하게 하다, 그릇되게 인도하다
금융위원회는 방 의장이 2019년 빅히트 초기 투자자들에게 상장이 지연될 것으로 오해하게 한 뒤, 자신과 연관된 사모펀드에 지분을 넘기도록 유도, 약 2000억원의 부당이득을 챙겼다고 주장했다.
The entertainment mogul then signed an agreement guaranteeing him 30 percent of the gains from the stock sale of the suspect investment firms — an arrangement that was concealed during the listing process.
mogul: 대형 기업인, 거물
guarantee: 보장하다
arrangement: 계약, 준비
conceal: 숨기다
이후 엔터테인먼트 거물 방시혁은 이 사모펀드의 주식 매각 차익 중 30%를 보장받는 계약을 체결했다. 하지만 이 계약은 상장 과정에서 공개되지 않았다.
The FSC concluded on July 16 that the findings violate the Capital Markets Act, referring the case to the prosecution.
findings: (조사 등의) 결과, 새로 드러난 사실
refer: 보내다, 이첩하다
금융위는 조사 결과에 따라 이를 자본시장법 위반으로 결론짓고 지난 7월 16일 사건을 검찰에 이첩했다.
Is there any evidence of unfair trading?
For now, only circumstantial evidence exists. Founded by Kim Jung-dong, a former chief investment officer at Big Hit, and Lee Seung-seok, a former brand synergy division head, Eastone Equity Partners was set up in 2019 and closed in 2021 after reaping a sizable profit from the HYBE listing.
circumstantial evidence: 정황증거
founded by: ~이/가 설립한
be set up: 설립되다
부당거래의 증거 있나
현재로써는 정황증거만 존재한다. 당시 빅히트 투자총괄 책임자였던 김정동, 브랜드 시너지 부문장 출신 이승석이 설립한 이스톤에쿼티파트너스는 2019년에 설립돼 하이브 상장으로 막대한 수익을 거둔 뒤 2021년 폐업했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
