U.S. consumers panic buy Korean cosmetics, K-pop merch as tariff deadline looms
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 10:22
With U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on Korean imports days away, U.S. consumers are panic buying. Sunscreen, lip stains and albums — gone in bulk. K-pop fans are pleading for faster shipping before the Aug. 1 deadline.
While Trump’s tariff policy targets Korean steel and semiconductors, the reality is sinking in for consumers — it’s their music and cosmetics that could get more expensive.
The New York Times recently reported that "American consumers of Korean cosmetics and skin-care products are bulk buying, as President Trump threatens 25 percent tariffs on imports."
One woman from Los Angeles told the Times that she and her husband stocked up on a year’s supply of eyeliners and sunscreen after hearing about the impending tariff.
"The couple is among swarms of K-beauty consumers in the United States who have stocked up to brace for a potential price hike on their favorite cosmetic and skin-care products,” the Times wrote.
The panic began back in April when Trump first announced his tariff plan.
While Japan and the European Union have since negotiated their rates down to 15 percent, Korea has made no such progress yet, raising fears that the original 25 percent rate will go into effect.
Rob Handfield, a professor at North Carolina State University, told the Times that U.S. consumers "are acting ahead of the tariffs" and stocking up on imported products.
U.S. social media platforms are abuzz with recommendations on what to buy before the tariffs hit. A TikTok creator with 500,000 followers recently posted a list of Korean beauty products she’s hoarding.
Cosmopolitan magazine also featured a list of “K-beauty products to stock up on" before the price hikes, including sunscreen, face masks and skincare items.
Retailers, meanwhile, are scrambling to secure inventory. The Trump administration has already imposed a 10 percent baseline tariff globally, but sellers say the 25 percent tariff would be harder to absorb.
One cosmetics retailer commented that “so far, we haven’t had to pass on tariff costs to customers, but a 25 percent hike would be significant.”
Some consumers insist they’ll continue buying Korean products even at higher prices. Yet industry insiders warn that Korean brands — long dependent on competitive pricing — may suffer.
Another seller noted that “K-beauty’s main appeal is affordability. Brands relying on low prices could take a hit.”
AP reported that "business owners […] are holding out on hope the U.S. and Korea settle on a lower tariff or carve out exceptions for smaller ticket items like beauty products."
The tariff concerns extend beyond skincare. K-pop fans in the United States are also worried, not about digital content, but about physical albums and merchandise, which could become more expensive.
Fans are now urging sellers to ship items before the Aug. 1 deadline. One fan posted a receipt on X, formerly Twitter, showing a $187 haul of albums and goods.
There’s growing concern that falling U.S. sales could lead to scaled-back album production or canceled tours.
Korea exported $292 million worth of K-pop albums last year, much of it to the United States, according to Korea Customs Service. Online outlet Quartz noted that “Trump’s tariffs could inject volatility into an ecosystem that has so far been relatively insulated from global trade fights" as "physical albums remain a core revenue driver and branding pillar."
The report also pointed out that criticizing Trump’s tariff policy has become a meme among K-pop fans. Many fans are likening the tariffs to war or photoshopping their favorite idols into protest graphics.
Some joked that people who welcome the 25 percent tariffs on Korean products are anti-K-pop and anti-Korea, while others wrote that fans are outraged.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHANG YOON-SEO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
