 Susan Choi's 'Flashlight' longlisted for Booker Prize
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Books

print dictionary print

Susan Choi's 'Flashlight' longlisted for Booker Prize

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 14:19
The cover of ″Flashlight″ by Susan Choi [JONATHAN CAPE]

The cover of ″Flashlight″ by Susan Choi [JONATHAN CAPE]

 
“Flashlight,” a novel by Susan Choi, an author of Korean descent, has been longlisted for the Booker Prize 2025.
 
The longlist of 13 books was revealed by the prestigious literary award’s judging panel on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

“Flashlight,” set in the 20th century, tells the story of a 10-year-old girl named Louisa whose father mysteriously disappears during a walk out in a coastal Japanese town.
 
Author Susan Choi [BOOKER PRIZE]

Author Susan Choi [BOOKER PRIZE]

 
“'Flashlight' is a sprawling novel that weaves stories of national upheavals with those of Louisa, her Korean Japanese father, Serk, and Anne, her American mother,” the Booker Prize judges wrote on its website.  
 
“Evolving from the uncertainties surrounding Serk’s disappearance, it is a riveting exploration of identity, hidden truths, race and national belonging.”
 
“Flashlight” was initially published as a short story in the New Yorker in 2020 and later won the Sunday Times’ Audible Short Story Award in 2021.  
 
The shortlist of six will be announced at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sept. 23. The final winner will be revealed on Nov. 10.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags booker prize susan choi flashlight longlist

More in Books

Susan Choi's 'Flashlight' longlisted for Booker Prize

Anton Hur's first English novel comes to Korea: 'I've always wanted to be translated'

Women are writing the resurgence of sci-fi in Korea

Poet Kim Hye-soon wins German literary prize for 'Autobiography of Death'

'I'm giving it everything': Actor-turned-publisher Park Jeong-min upends Seoul International Book Fair

Related Stories

Meet the translator behind two of the nominations for this year's International Booker Prize

'Whale' by Cheon Myeong-kwan makes International Booker Prize shortlist

Meet the translator who got lost in a 'Whale' of a literary world

Cheon Myeong-kwan's 'Whale' of a tale makes International Booker Prize shortlist

Germany's 'Kairos' wins International Booker Prize over Hwang Sok-yong's 'Mater 2-10'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)