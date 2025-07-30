Susan Choi's 'Flashlight' longlisted for Booker Prize
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 14:19
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
“Flashlight,” a novel by Susan Choi, an author of Korean descent, has been longlisted for the Booker Prize 2025.
The longlist of 13 books was revealed by the prestigious literary award’s judging panel on Wednesday.
“Flashlight,” set in the 20th century, tells the story of a 10-year-old girl named Louisa whose father mysteriously disappears during a walk out in a coastal Japanese town.
“'Flashlight' is a sprawling novel that weaves stories of national upheavals with those of Louisa, her Korean Japanese father, Serk, and Anne, her American mother,” the Booker Prize judges wrote on its website.
“Evolving from the uncertainties surrounding Serk’s disappearance, it is a riveting exploration of identity, hidden truths, race and national belonging.”
“Flashlight” was initially published as a short story in the New Yorker in 2020 and later won the Sunday Times’ Audible Short Story Award in 2021.
The shortlist of six will be announced at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sept. 23. The final winner will be revealed on Nov. 10.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)