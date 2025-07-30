Bangudae petroglyphs and the origins of theater (KOR)

The heat is relentless. As temperatures soar, even trade negotiations over tariffs feel like they are simmering. It makes one wonder if a brief escape to the prehistoric era, six millennia ago, might offer some relief.News arrived that petroglyphs in Ulsan have been added to the Unesco World Heritage list. The sites are the Bangudae and Cheonjeon-ri petroglyphs in Daegok-ri, Eonyang-eup, in Ulju County, Ulsan. Bangudae is particularly notable as the oldest known depiction of whale hunting in prehistoric art. It also serves as a marker for the emergence of maritime hunting cultures along the North Pacific Rim.I once visited Bangudae years ago. After a simple drink of(Korean rice wine) in a small farm hut, I wandered past rocks imprinted with pterosaur footprints, as if stepping back in time. Across the stream lay a “lost world,” a 6,000-year-old ecological map carved with herds of whales and terrestrial animals.The feeling was difficult to name. These petroglyphs, carved in an age without writing, were the work of prehistoric artisans — artists, in today’s terms. Standing there felt like meeting the very source of art itself.What captured me most was the large face shape in the lower left corner. Interpretations vary, but to me it resembled a mask used in rituals to invoke the power of the whale totem. In ancient cultures, masks embodied supernatural forces, and as societies secularized, masks became the symbols of theater. Most classical theater traditions, from Greek tragedies to Asian performing arts, trace their roots to masked performance. In Bangudae, I unexpectedly encountered what felt like the origin of our own theater.Today, the petroglyphs face a quieter but persistent threat. The Sayeon Dam on the lower Banggu Stream periodically submerges the carvings, and this summer’s monsoon rains have again left them underwater. It is humbling to recall that the creators of these engravings were Stone Age people who hunted massive whales with the simplest tools.To preserve this prehistoric masterpiece, modern Korea must muster wisdom and commitment. Allowing the carvings to erode under seasonal flooding would dishonor the ingenuity and daring of those ancestors. Their silent gallery, etched into stone, remains a vivid link between survival, belief, and the earliest stirrings of human performance.대단한 더위다. 날씨도 더운데 관세 협상까지 끓어오른다. 이 불가마로부터 탈출해 6000년 전 선사시대로 시간 여행을 떠나는 것은 어떤가.울산의 암각화가 유네스코에 등재되었다는 반가운 소식을 들었다. 울주군 언양읍 대곡리 반구대와 천전리 암각화다. 특히 반구대 암각화는 선사시대에 고래사냥을 묘사한 암각화로는 가장 오래된 것으로, 북태평양 연안의 해양어로 문화의 시작을 알려주는 표식이기도 하다.몇 년 전 나도 그 암각화를 보러 간 적이 있다. 소박한 농막에서 막걸리를 한 잔 들이켜고 익룡의 발자국이 찍힌 암석에 발을 갖다 대기도 하면서 시간을 거슬러 반구대에 도착했다. 하천 너머로 ‘잃어버린 세상’, 고래 떼와 육지 동물들이 새겨진 6000년 전의 생태지도가 기다리고 있었다.그때의 심정을 뭐라고 할까. 문자도 없던 선사시대를 석공들의 손으로, 우리 시대의 용어를 빌리자면 예술가들의 손으로 오롯하게 남긴 암각화니 예술의 시원과 만난 심정이었다.특히 나를 사로잡은 것은 우측 하단의 큰 얼굴 형상. 여러 해석이 가능하겠지만 내게 그 형상은 토템인 고래를 잡을 때 사용했던 가면처럼 읽혔다. 고대인들은 초월적 힘이 필요할 때 가면이라는 상징으로 그 힘을 구체화했고, 이후 탈종교화되는 과정에서 가면은 연극의 상징이 되었다. 고대 그리스 비극은 물론이고 아시아 연극 전통도 대부분 가면극으로 수렴된다. 그러니 그 반구대에서 나는 느닷없이 우리 연극의 기원과 만났던 것이다.반구천 하류의 사연댐으로 인해 반구대 암각화는 간간이 물에 잠기고, 이번 장마에도 물에 잠긴 모양이다. 암각화를 새긴 선조들은 변변한 도구도 없던 석기 시대에 고래를 잡던 사람들 아닌가. 그들의 후손으로 우리가 부끄럽지 않으려면 지혜와 궁리를 모아 저 선사시대의 절경을 제대로 보존해야 할 것이다.