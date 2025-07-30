Rushing inter-Korean dialogue is not the answer (KOR)

Kim Yo-jong, deputy director of the North Korean ruling Workers’ Party, issued a statement on Tuesday declaring that “contact between the DPRK and the United States is merely America’s hope.” It followed her remarks a day earlier claiming that inter-Korean relations had “completely moved beyond the concept of compatriots.”These statements mark the first official stance on inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea relations since the start of the Trump administration’s second term and the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government. Kim reaffirmed Pyongyang’s refusal to engage in denuclearization talks, adding that any dialogue with Washington would require recognition of North Korea’s nuclear state status and the changed geopolitical landscape. As for Seoul, she said, “There is nothing to discuss and no reason to sit face-to-face,” signaling a return to Pyongyang’s longstanding strategy of engaging the United States while shutting out the South.Her response was anticipated. Yet Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on July 28 he would recommend that Lee consider adjusting the upcoming Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, scheduled in just over two weeks. His remarks came shortly after Kim Yo-jong denounced the “unceasing large-scale joint military exercises beyond the southern border,” blaming the drills for keeping the Korean Peninsula on edge.Easing tensions and restoring dialogue channels with the North are important goals. But the administration’s current pace appears risky, as it does not fully reflect the changed international context of 2025. North Korea has tightened ties with Russia following their 2024 treaty and Pyongyang’s deployment of forces to Ukraine. With backing from China and Russia, both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, North Korea has eased the pressure of international sanctions. Moreover, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2023 declared that the two Koreas were “hostile states,” severing inter-Korean dialogue entirely. Kim Yo-jong’s statement underscores that today’s circumstances are far removed from 2018 or 2019, yet Seoul is rolling out unilateral conciliatory gestures. Such moves risk creating the impression that the government is overly fixated on dialogue, which could deepen domestic political divisions over North Korea policy.A more pressing concern is that attempts to adjust joint drills could affect the evolving status of United States Forces Korea. The Donald Trump administration has pushed for troop reductions and greater strategic flexibility to concentrate on countering China. If Seoul appears to downplay the utility of U.S. forces, it could undermine deterrence on the peninsula and produce the worst case scenario of weakened security against Pyongyang.In pursuing dialogue with the North and Washington, direction matters more than speed. A careful approach, closely coordinated with the United States to encourage denuclearization, is essential. The Moon Jae-in administration’s experience — three inter-Korean summits without any breakthrough on denuclearization — should serve as a cautionary lesson.김여정 북한 노동당 부부장이 어제(29일) “조·미(북·미) 사이의 접촉은 미국의 ‘희망’일 뿐”이라는 담화를 냈다. 전날 “조·한(남북) 관계는 동족이라는 개념의 시간대를 완전히 벗어났다”는 담화에 이어서다. 트럼프 행정부와 이재명 정부 출범 이후 남북, 북·미 관계에 대한 첫 공식 입장을 내놓은 것이다. 김 부부장은 담화에서 비핵화 협상 거부 의사를 재확인했다. 김정은 국무위원장과 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 개인적 관계가 나쁘지 않은 점을 인정하면서도, 북·미 대화는 북한의 핵보유국 지위와 달라진 지정학적 환경을 인정해야만 가능하다는 조건부 대화 입장을 밝혔다. 한국에 대해선 “마주 앉을 일도, 논의할 문제도 없다”고 했다. 전형적인 통미봉남(通美封南)이다.김여정의 입장은 예상했던 바다. 그런데 주무부처인 통일부 정동영 장관은 그제(28일) 보름밖에 남지 않은 8월 을지자유의방패(UFS) 훈련 조정을 이재명 대통령에게 건의하겠다고 했다. 정 장관의 발언은 김여정이 담화에서 한·미 연합훈련을 비난한 직후 나왔다.한반도 긴장 완화와 이를 위한 북한과의 대화 채널 복원은 중요하다. 그러나 최근 정부의 대북 속도전은 2018년 문재인 정부 때와는 완전히 다른 2025년의 국제 정세를 고려하지 않고 있다는 점에서 우려된다. 북한은 2024년 북·러 조약 체결과 우크라이나 파병으로 러시아와 밀착했다. 안보리 상임이사국인 중·러의 지원을 받아 유엔 대북제재의 압박에서 상당 부분 벗어났다. 또 김정은 위원장은 2023년 남북 관계를 ‘적대적 두 국가’로 규정하면서 남북 대화를 완전히 차단했다. 김여정도 담화에서 2025년은 2018년이나 2019년과는 다르다고 강조했는데, 정부는 대북 유화 제스처를 일방적으로 쏟아내고 있는 모양새다. 이런 움직임은 정부가 지나치게 남북대화에 매달리는 듯한 인상을 줘 오히려 대북 정책을 둘러싸고 남남 갈등만 유발할 수 있다.더 큰 문제는 한·미 연합훈련 조정 시도가 주한미군 위상 변화 움직임에도 부정적인 영향을 줄 수 있다는 점이다. 트럼프 행정부는 대중국 견제에 올인하기 위해 주한미군 감축 또는 전략적 유연성 강화를 추진 중인데, 자칫 한국이 주한미군의 효용성을 평가절하한다는 인상을 미국에 줘 대북 안보 태세 약화라는 최악의 결과를 낳을 수도 있다.남북, 북·미 대화 추진은 속도보다 방향이 중요하다. 미국과의 긴밀한 사전 협의를 통해 북한 비핵화를 유도하기 위한 신중한 접근이 긴요하다. 문재인 정부 당시 세 차례에 걸쳐 남북 정상회담을 했지만 끝내 비핵화 협상이 실패한 사례를 반면교사로 삼아야 한다.