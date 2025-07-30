 BoA donates 100 million won to Samsung Medical Center
BoA donates 100 million won to Samsung Medical Center

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 11:21
Singer BoA [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer BoA donated 100 million won ($72,000) to Samsung Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department, SM Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The singer hopes the donation will go toward supporting patients with financial difficulties who require nonreimbursable treatments.
 

BoA was recently diagnosed with acute osteonecrosis and underwent surgery, the agency said, as the singer canceled two upcoming shows due to her knee condition.
 
She also previously donated 100 million won to support teenagers aging out of institutional care, and 50 million won to Asan Medical Center for the treatment of pediatric cancer patients on Children’s Day on May 5.
 
BoA, who debuted in 2000, is known for songs like “Atlantis Princess” (2003), “Eat You Up” (2008), “Hurricane Venus” (2010) and “Only One” (2012).
 
The singer is set to release her 11th full-length album, “Crazier,” on Aug. 4.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags boa sm entertainment

