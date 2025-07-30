 'Ceremony' leads tracklist for new Stray Kids album 'Karma'
'Ceremony' leads tracklist for new Stray Kids album 'Karma'

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 10:53
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

The lead track for boy band Stray Kids’ upcoming album “Karma” is titled “Ceremony,” JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The agency revealed the tracklist the same day.
 

Tracklist for Stray Kids' upcoming album ″Karma″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

There will be 11 songs on the album, including a track whose title translates to “Bleep” as well as "Creed,” “Mess,” “In My Head,” “Half Time,” “Phoenix,” “Ghost,” “0801” and two remixes for “Ceremony.”
 
The in-team production trio of Stray Kids, which goes by the name 3RACHA and consists of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, produced songs for the entire album.
 
“Karma” will be the band’s fourth full-length album and is set for release on Aug. 22.
 
Stray Kids is in the middle of its “dominATE” world tour. After performing in Paris on Saturday and Sunday, the band is set to perform in Rome on Wednesday, finishing off its European leg.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
