Documentary on ARMY introduces viewers to fandom behind BTS

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 15:12 Updated: 30 Jul. 2025, 15:19
Poster for "BTS ARMY: Forever We Are Young″ [WYS EN SCENE]

A documentary spotlighting ARMY, or K-pop megaband BTS’s fans, premiered in theaters worldwide on Wednesday.
 
Titled “BTS ARMY: Forever We Are Young,” the 95-minute film was co-produced by Grace Lee and Patty Ahn and follows the fandom of at least 90 million around the world that helped catapult BTS into global stardom.
 

The producers show footage of meeting with ARMY members from different backgrounds, including in Seoul, Texas, Los Angeles and Mexico City.
 
“BTS ARMY: Forever We Are Young” was initially screened at the South by Southwest 2025 in March.
 
Screenings will last through Aug. 5. More information is available on the website.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
