 Girl group IVE ready to perform at 2025 Coupang Play Series match
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group IVE ready to perform at 2025 Coupang Play Series match

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 14:20
Girl group IVE [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group IVE [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group IVE is set to perform at the 2025 Coupang Play Series at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Gyeonggi at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, agency Starship Entertainment said the same day.
 
“It is an incredible honor to be part of such a meaningful match,” IVE said in a statement. “Please look forward to our performance, as we’ll try our best to share our good energy with the fans and players.”
 

Related Article

 
The Coupang Play Series, run by the namesake Korean online streaming platform, refers to the exhibition games between international football clubs and K League players every year.
 
IVE will perform both during the opening kick and the halftime show of the first match, in which Team K League will face Newcastle United.
 
IVE debuted in 2021 and is known for hit songs “Love Dive” (2022), “After LIKE” (2022), “I AM” (2023) and “Rebel Heart.” The sextet, consisting of members Rei, Gaeul, Jang Won-young, Ahn Yu-jin, Leeseo and Liz, is scheduled to release new music in late August.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ive coupang play series starship entertainment

More in K-pop

Girl group IVE ready to perform at 2025 Coupang Play Series match

BoA donates 100 million won to Samsung Medical Center

'Ceremony' leads tracklist for new Stray Kids album 'Karma'

Malaysian Paralympic athletes thank G-Dragon for invitation to world tour

Yena back with 'Yena-core' aesthetics for 'Blooming Wings' EP

Related Stories

IVE turns stadium into 'hottest place in Seoul' with weekend's encore concerts

Starship Entertainment opens online auditions for new boy band, foreigners eligible

Girl group IVE to perform halftime show at Newcastle United's preseason match

Girl group IVE to release new music in January

IVE to release new music on Jan. 13, album on Feb. 3
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)