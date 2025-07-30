Girl group IVE ready to perform at 2025 Coupang Play Series match
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 14:20
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group IVE is set to perform at the 2025 Coupang Play Series at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Gyeonggi at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, agency Starship Entertainment said the same day.
“It is an incredible honor to be part of such a meaningful match,” IVE said in a statement. “Please look forward to our performance, as we’ll try our best to share our good energy with the fans and players.”
The Coupang Play Series, run by the namesake Korean online streaming platform, refers to the exhibition games between international football clubs and K League players every year.
IVE will perform both during the opening kick and the halftime show of the first match, in which Team K League will face Newcastle United.
IVE debuted in 2021 and is known for hit songs “Love Dive” (2022), “After LIKE” (2022), “I AM” (2023) and “Rebel Heart.” The sextet, consisting of members Rei, Gaeul, Jang Won-young, Ahn Yu-jin, Leeseo and Liz, is scheduled to release new music in late August.
