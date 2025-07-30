Monsta X heads back to Los Angeles for KCON 2025, marking decade since debut
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 17:41
A decade after its U.S. debut at KCON, Monsta X is returning to Los Angeles for KCON 2025, reigniting memories of the performance that launched its global journey.
The group departed for Los Angeles on Wednesday ahead of its scheduled performance on Saturday, where it will perform on the M Countdown stage at Crypto.com Arena.
This year’s group performance follows the boy band's duo Shownu X Hyungwon’s appearance at KCON LA 2023, which drew attention for its dynamic stage presence. Member I.M, however, will not take part in the upcoming performance due to health concerns.
Monsta X’s relationship with KCON dates back to its rookie days. Just three months after debuting in May 2015 with its first EP "Trespass," the group made its first U.S. appearance at KCON 2015 in Los Angeles.
It returned the following year for KCON 2016 LA, steadily building its reputation through repeat appearances.
“We hadn’t been active long when we were invited to KCON in Los Angeles," Shownu said in a press release on Wednesday. "The venue felt massive, and the sound of the crowd was overwhelming. I took out my in-ear monitor and was shocked at the roar of the audience."
KCON served as Monsta X’s gateway to the U.S. market. Over the past decade, the group maintained a steady presence through album releases, festival performances and multiple tours.
Beginning in 2018, Monsta X became the first K-pop group to join U.S. iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball tour, participating three times in the high-profile year-end concert series.
In 2020, the group released its first full English-language album, "All About Luv," which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Monsta X’s rise is also evident in its growing venue scale. In 2017, it performed at a 2,300-seat venue in Los Angeles, moved to a 7,000-seat venue in 2018 and sold out a 21,000-seat arena in 2019 in the same city.
For Monsta X, KCON marked the beginning of its journey in the U.S. market. Its return to KCON LA this year, for the 10th anniversary of its debut, brings that journey full circle.
Having debuted on May 14, 2015, Monsta X is known for its hard-hitting performances coupled with intense and charismatic sounds, with hits including “Dramarama” (2017), “Shoot Out” (2018) and “Love Killa” (2020).
