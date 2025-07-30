 Stray Kids draws largest crowd for K-pop act at Stade de France stadium
Stray Kids draws largest crowd for K-pop act at Stade de France stadium

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 17:22
Boy band Stray Kids wraps up its Paris concerts on July 26 and 27. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids wrapped up its Paris concerts over the weekend, meeting with 120,000 fans at the Stade de France stadium, JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The band set a record in drawing the largest crowd ever at the venue for a Korean act.
 

The performances were part of the band’s ongoing “dominATE” world tour.
 
The Stade de France, located north of Paris in Saint-Denis, is the largest stadium in France, seating over 80,000 people. The venue hosted the 1998 FIFA World Cup Final and the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.
 
"The entire stadium shook," said Angelo Gopee, CEO of Live Nation France, recalling the Paris concerts. "It's rare to feel such an atmosphere at this venue. The connection between the fans and artists was incredible.
 
"If I had to describe Stray Kids in one word, it would be 'iconic,'" he continued. "The band has something different. The fact that the members write and compose their own songs and perform them on stage is truly special."
 
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).
 
The band is set to perform in Rome on Wednesday, finishing off its European leg.
 
Lee Know of Stray Kids during the band's performances in Paris from July 26 to 27 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Bang Chan of Stray Kids during the band's performances in Paris from July 26 to 27 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Seungmin of Stray Kids during the band's performances in Paris from July 26 to 27 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

I.N of Stray Kids during the band's performances in Paris from July 26 to 27 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Changbin of Stray Kids during the band's performances in Paris from July 26 to 27 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Felix of Stray Kids during the band's performances in Paris from July 26 to 27 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Han of Stray Kids during the band's performances in Paris from July 26 to 27 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Hyunjin of Stray Kids during the band's performances in Paris from July 26 to 27 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
