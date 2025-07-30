Kim Nam-gil suits up as stone-cold sniper in thought-provoking gun drama 'Trigger'
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 19:05
As Korea reels from a rare and tragic shooting in Incheon, actor Kim Nam-gil’s latest role in Netflix’s thriller series, "Trigger," feels eerily timely.
Set in a fictional Korea where illegal firearms begin to circulate, "Trigger" starts with the premise: In a world where conflict turns profit, what if anyone could pick up a gun? And what happens, when guns flood into a country that has long prided itself on being gun-free?
“Half the population has served in the military and knows how to handle a gun,” Kim said during an interview in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on July 29. “I was curious — what would happen if guns were suddenly everywhere?”
That question anchors "Trigger," the new 10-part Netflix original series that imagines a society on the brink, as everyday citizens confront the consequences of widespread illegal firearms.
The series is directed and co-written by Kwon Oh-seung, known for the 2021 thriller "Midnight."
Since its global release on Friday, "Trigger" has quickly climbed the charts. By Tuesday, it had reached No. 1 on Netflix’s TV rankings not only in Korea, but also in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, according to analytics site FlixPatrol.
Kim stars as Lee Do, a former soldier turned police officer who reluctantly takes up arms again — not out of vengeance, but in a struggle to protect others. Grappling with trauma and a rigid sense of justice, Lee embodies the show’s deeper moral dilemma.
Kim says he wasn't drawn to the thrill of the action, but the way the story asks why someone picks up a gun and what reality lies behind that choice.
“In Korea, where guns are illegal, this might seem like fantasy," the actor said. "But in places where guns are part of daily life, it’s a reflection of real suffering.”
Below are edited excerpts from the interview.
Q. How did you approach and develop the character of Lee Do?
A. He’s a soldier who used to fire guns in conflict zones but doesn’t want to hold one anymore. He becomes a police officer, believing that peace can be protected without firearms. But in the end, he picks up a gun again to protect people.
What felt different about doing action scenes with a gun?
Because this story involved firearms, and because it’s a Netflix production, we could portray disaster scenarios more directly. Personally, I oppose gun use, so I tried to express action in a restrained and defensive way. I approached it with the belief that it shouldn’t come across as vigilante justice, where the character uses a gun to eliminate villains.
What was your impression after seeing the finished series?
I’m satisfied because I think the message we wanted to convey came through clearly. Our show uses guns as a device to ask a bigger question: 'How should we live?' I’ve received a lot of positive feedback on that.
Would you say the series amplifies interpersonal conflict through the presence of guns?
Every person carries a desire. We tried to show how each person’s anger, thirst or ideology expresses itself when combined with a tool like a gun. The series portrays what people get angry about and how they clash, while sending a clear message to the next generation: we need to yield to each other and be considerate.
Some viewers say they find themselves empathizing with the people who pick up the guns. How do you view that?
Some episodes are told from the perspective of the socially vulnerable, which helps viewers emotionally connect with them. In real life, there are many problems the law doesn’t solve. I think that’s why people enjoy stories about personal revenge — they feel cathartic. But our series asks, ‘Is that really right?’ A gun doesn’t discriminate. Eventually, even sex offenders or gang members get guns, and that’s when the fear really sets in.
Isn’t it more difficult to play a righteous character than a villain?
There’s a stereotype that righteous characters are dull. People expect them to follow the rules, never deviate, and that can feel limiting. So, I tried to give Lee Do his own personality. I even started with his appearance — I wanted him to look ordinary. As a former sniper, I imagined he’d be highly observant and dislike standing out. Even the way he holds a gun, I thought, should reflect his character, so I added small details.
You run a nonprofit organization called Gil Story, which focuses on cultural and artistic outreach. Doesn’t that make you a textbook example of a righteous person?
Not at all. I think righteousness has more to do with the surrounding environment than personal values. What you do every day might seem righteous in a certain context. Even when I play good characters, I don’t try to make them purely kind. I approach them as complex people. That’s also why I don’t run the nonprofit as some kind of good person. As someone working in popular culture, I believe we should give back to the public in some way. That mindset led me to start paying more attention to the little things around me. Lately, I’ve been focusing on supporting young adults who are aging out of institutional care.
Has running a nonprofit made you gravitate more toward good-hearted characters over villains?
My acting and my nonprofit work are separate. I can still play villains, scumbags or criminals. What matters most is the story. I ask myself what kind of message the story leaves behind for the world. Once I decide to join a project, then I figure out the character.
Will your next role also involve action?
I’ve done back-to-back action roles in 'The Fiery Priest' [2019], 'Through the Darkness' [2022] and now 'Trigger.' At this point, I feel like I can’t separate myself from action. If I were to play a doctor next, he’d probably be a doctor who used to train in hapkido. And if I had to play a character getting beaten up, I’d probably instinctively dodge, glare, or get a little defensive — just out of pride.
