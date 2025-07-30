'Love, Take Two' weaves mother-daughter bond, second chance at first love
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 20:03
Yoo Je-won, director of the upcoming TvN series "Love, Take Two," said Wednesday that while his new drama explores various relationships — an area he excels in — it gives special attention to the mother-daughter bond.
Given his track record of warm and insightful hits, like "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021), "Crash Course in Romance" (2023) and "Love Next Door" (2024), anticipation has been high among Korean drama fans for another heartfelt story.
The drama follows a mother-daughter pair who relocate to a countryside village, where their new life becomes intertwined with a pivotal father-son duo. In a twist of fate, the father, Jeong-seok, is revealed to be the first love of the mother, Ji-an (Yum Jung-ah).
"It is a very interesting drama with many stories of growth, not just in romance but in all relationships," Yoo said during a press conference in Seoul.
The story juxtaposes the mature, rekindled romance of the middle-aged couple with the budding love story of their children, according to the director.
The series is already generating significant buzz, largely due to its casting: Park Hae-joon, beloved for his role as Gwan-sik in Netflix's hit series "When Life Gives You Tangerines," stars as the male lead, Jeong-seok.
At the press event, both Park and Yun expressed deep trust in the director, saying his previous work gave them great confidence and excitement for the project.
Park elaborated on his character, a sensitive architect. "He is basically a kindhearted man, much like Gwan-sik in 'When Life Gives You Tangerines.' But unlike Gwan-sik, who is devoted to one person his entire life, Jeong-seok is someone who will slowly open his heart."
"On a personal level, I really wanted to do a healing, warmhearted project like this. It felt like something I needed," the actor said.
Yum, a mother of two, said she found the role of a single mother "deeply personal," adding that it often left her "quite emotional" on set.
"Love, Take Two" will premiere on Monday. The 12-episode series will air on tvN at 8:50 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday, with episodes also available on the streaming platform Tving.
