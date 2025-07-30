'Love, Take Two' weaves mother-daughter bond, second chance at first love

Yoo Je-won, director of the upcoming TvN series "Love, Take Two," said Wednesday that while his new drama explores various relationships — an area he excels in — it gives special attention to the mother-daughter bond.Given his track record of warm and insightful hits, like "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021), "Crash Course in Romance" (2023) and "Love Next Door" (2024), anticipation has been high among Korean drama fans for another heartfelt story.The drama follows a mother-daughter pair who relocate to a countryside village, where their new life becomes intertwined with a pivotal father-son duo. In a twist of fate, the father, Jeong-seok, is revealed to be the first love of the mother, Ji-an (Yum Jung-ah)."It is a very interesting drama with many stories of growth, not just in romance but in all relationships," Yoo said during a press conference in Seoul.The story juxtaposes the mature, rekindled romance of the middle-aged couple with the budding love story of their children, according to the director.The series is already generating significant buzz, largely due to its casting: Park Hae-joon, beloved for his role as Gwan-sik in Netflix's hit series "When Life Gives You Tangerines," stars as the male lead, Jeong-seok.At the press event, both Park and Yun expressed deep trust in the director, saying his previous work gave them great confidence and excitement for the project.Park elaborated on his character, a sensitive architect. "He is basically a kindhearted man, much like Gwan-sik in 'When Life Gives You Tangerines.' But unlike Gwan-sik, who is devoted to one person his entire life, Jeong-seok is someone who will slowly open his heart.""On a personal level, I really wanted to do a healing, warmhearted project like this. It felt like something I needed," the actor said.Yum, a mother of two, said she found the role of a single mother "deeply personal," adding that it often left her "quite emotional" on set."Love, Take Two" will premiere on Monday. The 12-episode series will air on tvN at 8:50 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday, with episodes also available on the streaming platform Tving.Yonhap