Chosun University, Chosun Nursing College file merger plan
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 14:37
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Chosun University and Chosun Nursing College have submitted plans to merge to the Ministry of Education.
If the merger plan is approved by the Education Ministry, the two will be able to enroll freshmen as a merged institution starting March 2027, according to the universities on Wednesday.
Chosun University and the nursing college first began merger talks in 2020, signing a memorandum of understanding and agreeing to merge in 2023.
Merging with Chosun Nursing College, Chosun University aims to establish itself as a school specializing in nursing education. The university also plans to strengthen existing nursing and public health curricula by combining it with AI and big data to foster digital and AI health care professionals.
“The merger is a key step in Chosun University’s vision to become a university specializing in well-aging and health care and will lay the foundation for training health care professionals that will thrive not only locally but also globally,” said Kim Chun-sung, president of Chosun University. “We will do our best to build a merged institution in which the university, local community and students can grow together.”
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)