Kim Yo-jong's statements suggest North Korea wants to define terms of engagement with South, U.S.
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 21:45 Updated: 30 Jul. 2025, 21:49
SEO JI-EUN
In her first official statement since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, dismissed any possibility of engaging with the South, flatly rejecting the South’s recent peace overtures.
Since taking office in June, the Lee administration has taken several steps aimed at lowering tensions: dismantling border loudspeakers, cracking down on anti-Pyongyang leaflets, halting the National Intelligence Service’s (NIS) decades-long psychological broadcasts into the North and even considering adjusting upcoming joint military exercises with the United States.
But Kim Yo-jong’s message suggests that these moves are not enough — or at least not the kind of gestures Pyongyang is looking for.
Instead, Kim’s true demand appears to be directed not at Seoul, but at Washington. At the heart of her message was a bold proposition: North Korea wants to be recognized as a nuclear power — and any future dialogue must begin from that premise.
Referring to North Korea and the United States as “two countries possessed of nuclear weapons,” she advised Washington to “seek another way of contact on the basis of such new thinking,” effectively proposing arms control talks instead of denuclearization negotiations — challenging the longstanding U.S. policy goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Beyond rejecting Seoul’s outreach, her message offers clues about Pyongyang’s evolving strategy. Experts said Kim's statement was not simply a rejection of talks, but a strategic move to redefine the terms of engagement — and to test how Washington and Seoul respond.
━
Seoul’s goodwill gestures rebuffed
In an English-language statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, Kim bluntly dismissed the possibility of talks with South Korea.
The message said that “no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither the reason to meet nor the issue to be discussed” with the South. It was Kim’s first direct communication with Seoul since Lee assumed office about 50 days ago.
Kim, who visited South Korea in 2018 as part of a high-level delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, has since become the key figure in Pyongyang's messaging on inter-Korean affairs — delivering strongly-worded statements and supporting her brother during high-stakes diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kim acknowledged these efforts as “sincere” on Seoul’s part, but she quickly downplayed their significance. Such steps, she said, were things that “should not have [been] done in the first place” and not enough to change North Korea’s fundamental hostility.
Kim asserted that the “clock of history” cannot be turned back to an era of fraternal ties between North and South. She stressed that Seoul’s behavior has not altered Pyongyang’s view of the South as an “enemy.” Kim even ridiculed President Lee for talking about easing tensions while “maintaining a blind trust” in the U.S. alliance, saying he is “little short of [his] predecessors” in North Korea’s eyes.
South Korea’s presidential office reacted by noting that the “wall of mistrust” between the two Koreas remains high after years of tensions.
Nevertheless, Lee reiterated that his administration is committed to pursuing peace and rebuilding trust. According to the presidential office, Lee emphasized the importance of restoring inter-Korean confidence “in a peaceful atmosphere,” indicating Seoul’s intent to keep seeking dialogue even in the face of Pyongyang’s public rejection.
As part of its outreach, Seoul could consider downsizing or even postponing joint military exercises with the United States — a perennial irritant for Pyongyang, which Kim described as "aggressive."
New Unification Minister Chung Dong-young told reporters he plans to recommend adjusting the large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield drill scheduled for August. Delaying or scaling down the exercise, he suggested, could help lower tensions and show North Korea that the South is serious about dialogue.
“If the government has the will, adjustments are certainly possible,” Chung said, noting that the Lee administration “will not simply follow” its predecessor’s approach to such drills.
The idea has already drawn notice in Washington. A spokesperson for U.S. Forces Korea said any decision on drills will be made jointly through established alliance consultations, subtly indicating that Seoul cannot unilaterally change exercise plans without U.S. agreement, while South Korea’s Defense Ministry said no formal changes to Ulchi Freedom Shield have been decided.
Observers speculate that even if the exercise proceeds, it might be conducted more discreetly — with less public fanfare — to avoid provoking the North.
A similar approach was taken under the Moon Jae-in administration, which suspended or scaled down joint drills in 2018 and 2019 to support North Korea–U.S. denuclearization talks and inter-Korean détente efforts.
━
Pyongyang prioritizes Washington, demands nuclear recognition
Kim’s statement made clear that North Korea’s primary focus is the United States, not South Korea.
She even mocked recent speculation in Seoul about a possible visit by Kim Jong-un to the APEC summit in South Korea this fall as “spinning a daydream.” Any notion of the North Korean leader traveling to the South under current circumstances was decisively quashed.
More importantly, Kim claimed that the North's status as a "nuclear weapons state" is "irreversible," reiterating that Pyongyang will never give up its nuclear arsenal nor engage in talks that presuppose its disarmament.
“Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state [...] will be thoroughly rejected,” Kim warned in a separate statement released the same day in the evening, adding that if the United States clings to its “failed” old approach, a North Korea–U.S. meeting will remain only a distant “hope.” Even the personal rapport between Kim Jong-un and Trump — which Kim noted “is not bad” — cannot override these fundamental differences, she said.
In Washington, the response to North Korea’s message was firm.
A White House official said that Trump remains committed to achieving a "fully denuclearized" North Korea.
Following Kim's statement, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Trump is willing "to talk with everyone" to achieve "peace and prosperity for people around the world."
In essence, Trump is willing to talk — his administration often highlights his “great relationship” with Kim from their 2018–2019 summits — but only if those talks ultimately lead to North Korea relinquishing its nuclear weapons.
━
Is there a path to dialogue?
The fundamental gap in positions — Pyongyang insisting on being accepted as a nuclear-armed state, and Washington insisting that it eventually disarm — means that any dialogue will face steep challenges from the start. North Korea has dramatically advanced its arsenal since the Trump-Kim meetings a few years ago, and it now seeks negotiations between equals, while the United States continues to view North Korea’s nuclear status as illegitimate.
South Korea’s NIS assessed that Kim Yo-jong’s back-to-back statements were issued from a position of “heightened strategic confidence,” or a more favorable geopolitical environment compared to previous years, citing North Korea’s growing nuclear capabilities and its strengthened backing from Russia, in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers on Wednesday.
Despite the current impasse, analysts say neither side has completely shut the door but caution that any breakthrough would likely require a shift in Washington’s posture.
“Unless Washington signals a willingness to adjust its posture — publicly, not behind closed doors — Pyongyang is unlikely to consider formal negotiations,” said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification. Kim’s remarks, Hong added, are timed to apply pressure ahead of key diplomatic milestones such as the APEC summit and the release of the U.S. National Defense Strategy.
Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies, added that how Seoul and Washington handle the August joint exercises will serve as a litmus test of allied sincerity.
“A realistic approach would be to start with small deals, like freezing nuclear activities in exchange for limited relief, while keeping denuclearization as a long-term vision,” he said.
South Korea is encouraging this diplomatic trajectory.
Officials in Seoul have voiced strong support for a revival of North-U.S. talks, vowing to “steadfastly pursue efforts” to create a peaceful climate for dialogue. The hope is that Pyongyang might eventually respond in kind — for instance, by returning to talks or at least curbing provocations — if it sees a less hostile environment.
For now, however, Kim’s message underscores a sobering reality: North Korea is not interested in talking to the South on any terms, and it wants the United States to acknowledge its nuclear status before anything else. That leaves Seoul playing a long game — trying to keep the door open and tensions low until Washington and Pyongyang find a formula that brings them back to the negotiating table.
