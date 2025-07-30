Special counsel investigating former first lady requests arrest warrant for former President Yoon
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 17:48
The special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the team announced Wednesday.
Oh Jung-hee, assistant to special counsel Min Joong-ki, said during a regular briefing Wednesday afternoon that "the special counsel again summoned former President Yoon to appear at 10 a.m. today after he failed to show up yesterday, but he once again did not attend without providing a reason."
The special counsel attempted to summon Yoon on Tuesday, but his legal representatives cited health issues and did not comply with the summons.
Despite the refusal, the investigation team issued a second notice early Wednesday, warning that they would pursue compulsory measures, including an arrest warrant, if Yoon did not cooperate.
The former president again failed to appear.
If the arrest warrant is approved, the team is considering dispatching one prosecutor and one special counsel assistant to carry out the arrest with the assistance of detention center guards.
Yoon has been named a suspect in an influence-peddling case involving political broker Myung Tae-kyun. Investigators suspect that during the 2022 presidential election, Myung offered free public opinion polling services in return for political favors.
In particular, the team is looking into whether Yoon played a role in helping former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun receive a nomination in a by-election held later that year. Investigators believe Myung carried out a total of 81 unauthorized surveys during that period.
In a separate case, the special counsel has asked a Suwon court to delay the criminal trial regarding the alleged development favoritism in the Gongheung District of Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi, in which members of the first lady’s family are implicated.
The court approved the request. Since the special counsel’s investigation is ongoing, a new court date will likely be set once the probe progresses further.
"We requested the postponement to allow time for submitting additional evidence and filing new charges," Oh said. "The appeals division of the Suwon District Court, which has been handling the case involving forged official documents and other charges, agreed and recently suspended the proceedings."
The legal status of the case now falls under a “date to be determined” classification, which effectively puts the trial on hold. Under this designation, the court does not set a future hearing date and the trial is paused, typically due to pending procedural issues.
