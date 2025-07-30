Air conditioners catch fire as sweltering weather pushes use into overdrive
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 09:28
A fire broke out around 11:32 p.m. Tuesday on the 22nd floor of a 23-story apartment building in Bongdam-eup, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, prompting roughly 90 residents to evacuate. The blaze reportedly started in an outdoor unit of an air conditioner.
There were no injuries, but authorities said the incident caused a brief panic as residents rushed to safety.
Firefighters dispatched 26 vehicles and 60 personnel to the scene. They extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
As sweltering temperatures drive up air conditioner use, incidents involving malfunctioning outdoor units are occurring nationwide. On Monday afternoon, a fire sparked by an outdoor air conditioner forced 45 residents to evacuate an apartment in Geumho-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, according to fire authorities.
The day before, in Hansol-dong, Sejong, an air conditioner unit caught fire while turned on. The fire caused property damage estimated at 600,000 won ($432).
In some cases, the indoor units are to blame. Also on Sunday night, around 11 p.m., a fire broke out in the living room of a 15th-floor apartment in Dongnae District, Busan. Officials said the fire began in an air conditioner and damaged household items, causing around 8.8 million won in property loss.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that fires caused by air conditioners rose by approximately 80 percent over the past five years from 2020 to 2024. Fires linked to electric fans rose by around 40 percent over the same period. Most incidents occur during the summer, peaking in August, when 643 such fires were recorded.
“Check for any damage to cords before using air conditioners,” the Interior Ministry advised. “Because these appliances consume a lot of power and can overheat, use high-capacity outlets whenever possible.”
“Dust that has accumulated on outdoor units can lead to overheating. Clean them before use and keep the surrounding area tidy,” the ministry added.
“Because outdoor units are vulnerable to dust and moisture, conduct regular maintenance. If the fan blade is damaged or unusual noises occur, stop using the unit immediately and consult a professional.”
