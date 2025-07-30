 Asiana flight to Incheon returns to Istanbul after passenger loses portable power bank
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 20:46
Asiana Airlines' A380 aircraft [ASIANA AIRLINES]

An Asiana Airlines flight from Istanbul to Incheon returned to its departure airport after a passenger lost a portable power bank on board, raising concerns over a potential fire hazard.
 
Asiana flight OZ552, a Boeing 777 aircraft bound for Incheon, took off from Istanbul Airport at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday but returned approximately two and a half hours into the flight, according to local reports Wednesday.
 

The decision to return was made after a passenger dropped a smartphone power bank through a gap below the window seat and was unable to retrieve it.
 
Asiana Airlines determined that the device could pose a fire risk if it was stuck in a seat crevice and came under pressure, potentially causing it to overheat or explode.
 
The flight returned to Istanbul Airport, where all 277 passengers disembarked while the aircraft underwent inspection. The plane is scheduled to depart for Korea again at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
 
"As the power bank was confirmed to be lost inside the cabin, we made the inevitable decision to return for the sake of flight safety," Asiana Airlines said. "Passengers were informed about the return, and accommodations and meals were provided at local hotels."
 
A similar incident occurred on an Air France flight when a passenger lost a mobile phone during a flight from Paris Orly Airport to Guadeloupe in the Caribbean in March. The plane returned to its departure point after about two hours in the air.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
