 Authorities raid Hansol Paper factory and headquarters in employee death probe
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 12:56
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) Daejeon branch hold a rally in front of Hansol Paper's factory in Daedeok District, Daejeon, on July 21. [YONHAP]

Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted a raid on Hansol Paper’s headquarters and Daejeon factory on Wednesday following the death of a worker at the company’s facility earlier this month.
 
Authorities began searching both the headquarters and the factory in Daedeok District, Daejeon, at 10 a.m. Wednesday to secure relevant documents and materials related to the fatal workplace accident that occurred on July 16, according to the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency on the same day.
 

The investigation aims to determine whether there were violations of the Industrial Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
 
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on July 16, when a worker in his 30s was found dead inside an operating machine at the factory. The company did not become aware of the incident until nearly nine hours later, after the worker’s wife reported at 11:56 p.m. that he had not returned home.
 
Police responded to the report and traced the worker’s mobile phone to the factory grounds. CCTV footage showed the worker falling into the machine through an access opening while putting defective products and scrap paper into a pulp-making tank.
 
Although co-workers were present at the time, they reportedly did not witness the accident. They later told police that they assumed the victim had already clocked in as their shift change approached.
 
Police have booked company officials on charges of occupational negligence resulting in death and are currently conducting further investigations. The Labor Ministry has issued a suspension order for the Daejeon factory and is reviewing whether to apply charges under industrial safety and serious accident laws.
 
The operating machine inside Hansol Paper's factory in Daedeok District, Daejeon, where a worker fell inside and died on July 16. [YONHAP]

Kim Jong-yoon, head of the ministry’s Industrial Safety and Health Headquarters, visited the site the following day and stated, “The inspection revealed insufficient fall prevention measures,” ordering a thorough investigation.
 
The official said that the accident "demands a complete overhaul of the company’s safety practices.” He added, "The suspension will remain in place until fundamental reforms are implemented.”
 
In response, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) held a press conference demanding a thorough investigation and measures to prevent future incidents.
 
“This incident represents a total failure of safety management,” a FKTU official said. “The fact that even co-workers were unaware of the accident demonstrates how irresponsible Hansol Paper's safety management system is.”
 
“We pray for the deceased's soul to rest in peace and offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” Hansol Paper said in a statement. “We will do our utmost to prevent a recurrence by comprehensively overhauling our safety management system.”
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN JIN-HO,KIM YEON-JU [[email protected]]
