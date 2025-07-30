Heat-related death toll rises to 13 amid extreme heat wave

A total of 13 people have died from heat-related illnesses so far this year as Korea continues to endure severe heat waves, health authorities said Wednesday.A total of 2,768 patients had visited emergency rooms for heat-related conditions as of Tuesday since mid-May, when authorities launched the heat-related illness surveillance system. Of those patients, 13 have died, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).Compared with the same period last year, the number of patients has increased by about 2.6 times, while the number of deaths more than tripled from four.Among the patients reported this year, heat exhaustion, commonly known as sunstroke, accounted for 60.4 percent, followed by heat stroke at 16.6 percent, heat cramps at 13.5 percent and heat syncope at 8 percent.Most parts of the country have come under heat wave alerts.Temperatures were forecast to soar to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in Daejeon on Wednesday, and 36 degrees Celsius in both Seoul and Daegu, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Seogwipo of the southern Jeju Island experienced its 15th consecutive tropical night Tuesday, while Seoul's tropical night entered the 10th consecutive day.The state weather agency said heat waves gripping the country are expected to intensify in the coming days.Yonhap