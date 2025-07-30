Japanese cultural festival taking place on Korea's Liberation Day draws online criticism
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 16:25
-
PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
A Japanese cultural festival set to take place in Korea during the week of Liberation Day — a Korean holiday marking the end of Japan’s colonial rule (1910-45) — is drawing fierce backlash online.
Multiple online posts on Wednesday referred to a summer festival running from July 26 through Aug. 17 at the Japanese-themed park Nijimori Studio in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi.
The festival involves samurai-style dueling, a beer-drinking contest and cosplay in traditional Japanese costumes, in addition to live performances and fireworks.
Organizers described the event as a program that modernizes traditional Japanese summer festivals, but the timing of the festival encompasses Korea's Liberation Day on Aug. 15.
Some online users left comments criticizing the organizers: "Are they out of their minds?," "It’s suspicious they scheduled it during Liberation Day on purpose” and “They’ve clearly crossed the line.”
Nijimori Studio was designed to recreate the atmosphere of traditional Japanese streets and seasonal festivals and has served as not only an event venue, but a filming location for dramas and commercials.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
